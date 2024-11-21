Anthony Mackie reveals how his Captain America will be “very different” in Brave New World

Anthony Mackie has been discussing his role in the upcoming Captain America Brave New World, saying his character will be using more “brains than brawn.”

Sam Wilson has spent a decade playing sidekick to Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but now the character has assumed the Captain America mantle, and will now be front and centre in 2025 release Brave New World.

Anthony Mackie has played the character across multiple Marvel movies, and while speaking at the Disney APAC Content Showcase in Singapore, said that his Cap will be very different to what’s come before due to his background and lack of powers.

“Sam’s evolution is simple,” explains Mackie (via Deadline). “He’s still a counsellor. He’s still serving soldiers, but at the same time, now he’s a leader of his community in the country.”

Wilson is also at a disadvantage to the super-powered Steve Rogers as he wasn’t shot full of ‘Super Soldier Serum.’ But that just means he has to take a slightly different approach to saving the world.

“It’s very different with the serum – you can fight anybody,” says Mackie. “When you don’t have the serum, you have to be smart and engineer different ways of defeating [enemies]. With Sam, him being a counsellor, he uses more of his brains than brawn. He uses more of his wit than his fist. He’s more of a friend to everyone.”

As for what to expect from Captain America Brave New World, Mackie says it will remain just as grounded as The First Avenger, The Winter Soldier, and Civil War.

“If you look at these Marvel movies, they go with different genres. You have the fantasy world, you have the space world, you have the raccoon world. With the Captain America stories, it has always been the realistic, grounding world,” he continued.

“This movie stays in the line with the original Captain America, of that thrill, of that espionage, of that grounded nature with storytelling and really investing the actual audience into the story.”

