Captain America 4’s popcorn bucket is outrageously boring

If 2024 will be remembered for anything it probably won’t be popcorn buckets, but it’s undeniable that these “vessels” have captured the attention of the world this year.

You can probably blame the unintentionally explicit Dune 2 popcorn bucket for the phenomenon, but it seems like every new movie simply has to have a novelty bucket paired with its release.

Some of these tubs have been amazing – I’m thinking of the Nosferatu coffin (who wouldn’t want to eat corn from an undead ghoul’s bed?) or The War of the Rohirrim hammer – but, and I hate to be a party pooper, some have been as boring as a white wall your mum painted eggshell to bring a splash of color to the room.

Popcorn buckets galore

Specifically, I don’t like it when the tie-in tub is just a character’s head with a hole where the brain should be that you fill with delicious kernels of salty and sweet goodness. Which brings me to the Captain America 4 bucket.

The new vessel is Sam Wilson’s new helmet with a hatch in the back you fill with your sweet treat. Is it just me or is that really boring? Like I know it’s the holidays (at time of writing) and people can’t really be bothered to work, but come on, we can do better than that, surely?

Why not make it something like the Red Hulk’s fist? Or a screaming Red Hulk whose mouth you can fill to the brim with popcorn? You could even get really creative and have the Red Hulk’s foot. (Editor’s note: Don’t bring your kinks to work).

What I’m saying is that popcorn buckets are an opportunity to be creative. You shouldn’t limit yourself to the main character’s skull cavity! Anyway, I’m not alone in this particular complaint. The leaked design has been met with a whimper online so far with one person on Reddit commenting, “Wow that’s just like, not even hideous just forgettably mediocre.”

Still, as another Reddit user probably put it best when they said, “It’s a popcorn bucket bud, it isn’t surprising that it’s forgettable because, you know, it’s a bucket for popcorn.” What do you think? Am I being too harsh on a bucket?

