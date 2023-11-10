Captain America 4 rumored for “extensive” reshoots after bad test screenings

Marvel Studios might have clawed some of its prowess back with positive reviews for The Marvels – but in other areas, such as Captain America 4, things keep getting worse.

Not only is the MCU dabbling with bringing dead Avengers back and pivoting away from Kang the Conqueror, Captain America 4 is now reportedly experiencing trouble of its own.

Titled Captain America: Brave New World, the film is being billed as “A sequel to Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and follows Sam Wilson as the new Captain America.”

Article continues after ad

With the 2025 film set to star the likes of Harrison Ford, Anthony Mackie, and Seth Rollins, Captain America 4 is now reportedly going through “extensive” new reshoots.

Article continues after ad

Captain America 4 gets alleged “extensive” reshoots

According to a recent livestream from Jeff Snieder and John Rocha, Captain America 4 is reportedly getting “extensive” reshoots after negative test scores.

According to the livestream, said reshoots are supposed to be scheduled for January to May 2024. Alongside this, three ‘major’ sequences from initial filming are allegedly being cut from the movie altogether.

Article continues after ad

The movie was previously supposed to open on July 26, 2024. However, Marvel’s release calendar eventually changed with the ending of the SAG-AFTRA strike, meaning that Captain America 4 has now been moved to February 14, 2025.

“Anthony Mackie trying to carry a whole film as the lead will be the definitive end of the “actors don’t matter only IP does” argument,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the news.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Three major sequences…so like more than half the movie then? Yikes,” added another. “Man, Marvel needs to rethink everything,” a third added.

Article continues after ad

“Daaayum! Even the people they Pay to Review it didn’t like it. MCU falling off?” a fourth speculated.

Anthony Mackie will star as Sam Wilson/Captain America, with Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ros. Tim Blake Nelson is also returning to the MCU as The Leader, the villain set up at the end of The Incredible Hulk.

Oscar Isaac and May Calamawy are also set to appear as Moon Knight and Layla El-Faouly respectively.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Keep up to date with everything we know about Captain America 4 here. You can also check out a bunch of superhero previews below:

Spider-Man 4 | Venom 3 | Deadpool 3 | X-Men ’97 | She-Hulk Season 2 | What If Season 2 | Thor 5 | Fantastic Four | Avengers Secret Wars | Avengers The Kang Dynasty | Agatha Darkhold Diaries | Daredevil: Born Again