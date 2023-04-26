Captain America 4 may finally explore massive MCU plot hole

Captain America 4, aka New World Order, could finally address one of the MCU’s biggest plot holes in the wake of the Eternals movie.

In Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers passed the Captain America shield onto Sam Wilson, but it wasn’t until The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that he fully embraced the mantle of the star-spangled hero.

Captain America: New World Order, the fourth entry in the franchise and Anthony Mackie’s first solo Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, will see him adjust to his new role while dealing with The Leader and President ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, played by Harrison Ford.

The film will also come a few months before Thunderbolts, and they’re both rumored to have a major connection to an Eternals plot hole still waiting to be explained.

Captain America 4 may address Eternals Celestial plot hole

Remember at the end of Eternals when Tiamut, a huge Celestial, emerged from the center of the Earth and was turned to marble, left towering over the ocean and into the atmosphere? The MCU has yet to address how the planet was affected by this ginormous being poking its head and hand into the sky, almost becoming a running joke with every movie and show that avoids it.

As shared by @thunderbnews on Twitter, answers may be coming. Behind-the-scenes photos showed the construction of an island set on Captain America 4, which lines up with previous rumors about the plot of Thunderbolts.

DanielRPK, a somewhat reliable scooper, earlier claimed that the movie would follow the team on a “mission to obtain Adamantium from the Celestial Tiamut [whose] body has also been turned into an island.”

If this rumor is true, that same island will then be revealed to be Genosha, an island that serves as a homeland for mutants in the comics.

It doesn’t seem like this will be a major element of the film’s story, given director Julius Onah earlier described it as “a paranoid thriller” and told Comic Book it’s a “grounded adventure where I think that everything that happens in this film feels so real and intense, because of who this adversary is.”

Captain America: New World Order will hit cinemas on May 3, 2024. Find out more here.