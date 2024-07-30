Anthony Mackie accidentally reveals huge Captain America 4 spoiler

Captain America 4 will see Sam Wilson face off against the Red Hulk… but that’s not all, according to Anthony Mackie.

Six years after Steve Rogers passed on the shield, Anthony Mackie’s hero will finally get his solo movie (suck it, Tom Holland) with Captain America: Brave New World.

The first trailer dropped earlier this month, revealing a peek at Sabra (a controversial character that sparked calls to boycott the film), Giancarlo Esposito’s Sidewinder, and Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross… who’ll transform into Red Hulk during the movie.

This wasn’t a surprise; not only was this leaked by McDonald’s months ago, but the inclusion of Ford’s character led many to presume we’d see his gamma-powered alter ego. However, according to Mackie, another Avenger may be making an appearance.

The Hulk will “show up” in Captain America 4

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Mackie seemed to reveal that the Hulk will appear in Captain America: Brave New World.

“The events of Hulk and his film don’t pertain to this movie at all,” the star said, explaining to Ford: “Not Red Hulk! The other Hulk! There are multiple Hulks! So when he shows up… but there’s only one Red Hulk.”

“When he shows up, his world, his universe, his story, is completely separate from what… the way we utilize him in our story.”

Wilson is a capable hero… but he’s no match for a Hulk, so a team-up with Bruce Banner would make sense.

Earlier this year, Mark Ruffalo said he’d reprise his role in the upcoming Marvel movie. “Are you allowed to talk about that?” he was asked, and he replied: “Yeah, it’s going to be great!”

However, sources close to Marvel were quick to deny that he’s actually in it – now, it seems like they were bluffing.

