Captain America 4 director explains “New World Order” title

Captain America: New World Order director Julius Onah has lifted the lid off Sam Wilson’s next MCU adventure, promising an “incredible ride” like no other.

Anthony Mackie is set to reprise his role as Sam Wilson in Phase Five of the MCU, appearing in Captain America: New World Order. The fourth entry to the Captain America franchise is a landmark moment, as it will be the first time Mackie leads his own Marvel Studios feature film.

Though there is quite some before Mackie suits up once more, New World Order director Julius Onah spook to D23 Expo attendees about his vision for Captain America’s next outing.

Julius Onah promises “radically different” Captain America movie in Phase Five

During Disney’s Hall D23 presentation, Marvel Studios unleashed a wealth of new updates, including the likes of New World Order’s villain. Alongside that reveal, director Julius Onah explained the meaning behind Captain America 4’s title.

Speaking with IGN, Onah said: “What does that mean? The decisions he’s going to have to make, and the situations he’s going to be confronted with are radically different from what Steve Rogers had to deal with.”

“As a result of that, because he’s a leader, now, of this team, he’s got to make decisions that are going to have massive implications. So, the world has changed around him and he’s a changed man,” Onah continued.

Marvel Studios Steve Rogers gave the shield to Sam Wilson in Avengers: Endgame.

Onah’s approach will hopefully lead “to some really exciting storytelling.” With Steve Rogers absent from the MCU, many are still hesitant to accept Wilson as a new leader.

“We’ve been asked a lot about that dichotomy of Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson… Sam Wilson is our Captain America.” The Captain America films have ranged from Indiana Jones-inspired adventures to Bourne-style thrillers, and it seems like the latter will remain an influence going forward.

Onah said to Deadline that “it’s a paranoid thriller with Sam at the centre of it, and he is now in this position where he is a leader and he has to deal with that challenge of what it means to lead a group of people that he really cares about.

“Beforehand, he was part of a team, but now to be at the head of a team is a new set of challenges, so his journey in this film is really about that.”