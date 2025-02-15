Captain America 4 director denies rumors of multiple reshoots

Sam Wilson and Red Hulk have finally smashed their way onto screens with Captain America 4 after a bumpy production, but director Julius Onah is here to set the record straight.

Captain America: Brave New World arrived in theaters on February 14, opening to mixed reviews after months of pessimism from fans and critics.

One of the biggest points of conversation surrounding the new movie was the allegedly problematic production. In November 2024, the Marvel movie went into reshoots, with conflicting reports citing different reasons and periods of the additional photography.

Then, in February 2025, an anonymous source at Marvel went on record about the production, detailing “a lot of frustrations” over the “expensive” reshoots, which included adding a whole new villain.

Captain America 4 only had “one period” of additional shoots

However, director Julius Onah has since set the record straight, claiming only 22 days had been used to reshoot certain elements of the superhero movie.

“We only did only one period of additional photography, which is the same on all these movies. It’s just a part of filmmaking at this scale,” he told the Phase Hero podcast.

“When you think about so many movies that you love, from Star Wars to Jaws to Lord of the Rings, all those movies…this is a part of the process just because when you’re making something of this scale there are so many variables.

“And AP becomes essential to fine-tuning and coming up with a thing we know audiences will love. It’s really as a benefit to the audience to make this the best movie it can be,” he explained.

The first-person report from the unnamed Marvel crew member tells a slightly different story. Speaking to Vulture, they said, “Some of the action sequences were not believable. We had a lot of frustrations on set. After principal photography was finished, it was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to introduce the leader of the Serpent Society.'”

“It was on, then it was off, then it was on again. That’s very expensive to do. My co-workers who spent more time on Brave New World than I did said, ‘Yeah, this has been a really rough production.'”

Captain America: Brave New World is playing in theaters now.

