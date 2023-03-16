Bruce Campbell tells Evil Dead Rise heckler to “get the f*ck out”

Hail to the king, baby: after the premiere of Evil Dead Rise, a heckler told the cast and crew it “sucked” – and Bruce Campbell wasn’t having any of it.

More than 40 years after Sam Raimi’s original shocker, Evil Dead Rise marks the fifth macabre installment in the franchise, moving the Necronomicon’s terrors out of the woods and into the city.

Following its premiere at SXSW, the movie has already earned rave reactions, with critics describing it as “gnarly as f*ck” and “mean as hell”, and one of the goriest mainstream horrors in a while.

That being said, at least one person didn’t like it – more specifically, a guest at the festival where the film first screened who tried to heckle the cast and crew. Well, who’s laughing now?

Bruce Campbell fires back at Evil Dead Rises heckler

In footage first shared by @LMExplain, the heckler is seen being escorted out after yelling: “This movie f*cking sucks.” The audience responds in kind with a barrage of boos, with someone on-stage joking that he must have been possessed during the movie.

The man tries to shout something back, but he’s quickly put down by Bruce Campbell, who shouts: “What are you doing here? Get the f*ck out of here!”

Responding to the clip, one fan wrote: “All hail the king,” while another tweeted: “If Bruce Campbell told me to get the f*ck outta here I’m killing myself on the spot personally.”

“Bruce Campbell is a legend. But seriously, some people are pr*cks. The honor of attending a guest screening with the cast and then proceeding to disrespect their hard work? It’s fucking disgusting behavior,” another wrote.

“Pissing off Bruce Campbell is like pissing off your dad. What a piss baby. Can’t imagine getting to go to a premiere screening and pissing off the entire audience as well as Ash Williams. Makes me annoyed thinking about that,” a fourth tweeted.

Evil Dead Rise hits cinemas on April 21, 2023. Find out more about the movie here.