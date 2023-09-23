Brooklyn Decker claims she got no Grace & Frankie royalties despite main cast role

Brooklyn Decker revealed that she received no royalties from Netflix’s Grace and Frankie despite being in the main cast.

Netflix is known for creating some of the most unique original shows and movies out of all streaming platforms. And one of their biggest hits — Grace & Frankie — is no exception.

Debuting in 2015, the series starred Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as Grace Hansen and Frankie Bergstein, two loosely connected ‘friends’ thrust together when their husbands, Robert and Sol, revealed that they had been having a 20-year affair and were divorcing the pair.

Article continues after ad

The series ran for seven seasons and had a robust A-list cast featuring Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, and June Diane Raphael. However, one of the main cast members has now revealed that they received no royalties from the show.

Article continues after ad

Decker saw zero Grace & Franke royalties over seven seasons

During an interview with The Messenger to celebrate the third anniversary of founding her company, Austin Baby Collection, Brooklyn Decker opened up about her experience of receiving zero royalties from the show she was on for seven seasons.

Article continues after ad

“With all streamers, they release internationally on the same day. So you’re not getting any syndication, you’re not paying any royalties,” Decker explained, “You make what you make for shooting episodes, and there’s no money to be made after you’ve seen that.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Decker went on to say, “[The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike] is our industry’s big fight and an effort to preserve the craft of creativity and actors and writers at this point.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Decker played Mallory Hanson, the daughter of Fonda’s character, for all seven seasons of the show and appeared in nearly all of the show’s 94 episodes.

She is not the only actor with an issue with receiving royalties despite being a key cast member. Aaron Paul, who played the top-billing character Jessie Pinkman in Breaking Bad, also didn’t get money from Netflix when Breaking Bad moved to the platform.

Paul spoke to the Associated Press about the issue, stating, “I don’t get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad, to be totally honest,” And that’s insane to me.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For TV and movie coverage, click here.