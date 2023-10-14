British actor Michael Caine officially announces retirement

Esteemed English actor Sir Michael Caine has officially announced his retirement from acting, citing his older age and the movie industry as contributing factors.

Sir Michael Caine has made a name for himself around as one of the most prolific English actors of the modern age, with multiple Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and SAG awards under his belt.

Having been a part of many critically acclaimed films like Children of Men, The Cider House Rules, and a litany of Christopher Nolan films, Caine has led quite a storied acting career.

Article continues after ad

Now, at 90 years old Cain has decided to officially retire as an actor after finishing his final leading role in The Great Escaper.

Article continues after ad

Sir Michael Caine announces retirement from acting

When speaking with BBC Radio 4, Caine officially announced his retirement from acting. The English actor said, “I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well, I am now.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Caine went on to explain the rationale behind the decision. “I’ve figured, I’ve had a picture where I’ve played the lead and it’s got incredible reviews… The only parts I’m liable to get now are old men. 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85.”

Article continues after ad

The role Caine was alluding to is The Great Escaper, a 2023 biographical drama about the true story of an 89-year-old British World War 2 veteran who escapes his nursing home to attend a 70th anniversary D-Day commemoration in France.

Article continues after ad

Warner Bros. Pictures Caine portrays Bernard Jordan in The Great Escaper as his final role as the leading man before his retirement in 2023.

Caine expanded on his feelings about the limited roles he would be able to play going forward and explained, “You don’t have leading men at 90, you’re going to have young handsome boys and girls.”

However, the award-winning actor seems content with his decision, leaving behind a hefty legacy with over 160 film credits to his name. “…I thought, I might as well leave with [The Great Escaper]. I’ve got wonderful reviews. What am I going to do to beat this?”