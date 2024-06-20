Bridgerton Season 4 showrunner teases if Julie Andrews’ Whistledown will return

Julie Andrews has been the Ton’s voice of gossip and narrator as Lady Whistledown, but after the ending of Bridgerton Season 3, the series showrunner addresses if she’ll return for Season 4.

Penelope’s story comes full circle when, during the finale, she reveals herself to the Ton as the infamous Lady Whistledown. The ending scene revealed her latest issue, penned by Penelope Bridgerton, as Julie Andrews’ voice fades to become Penelope’s.

It begs the question of whether Andrews will reprise her narrative role as Whistledown in Bridgerton Season 4. Showrunner Jess Brownell reveals she would “hate” to lose such an iconic actor and character from the series.

“While she is, in many ways, the voice of Penelope when she was trying to hide herself, I also think she’s just become so iconic as the voice of Lady Whistledown,” said the showrunner to The Wrap. “So we’re playing with different ideas in Season 4, and people have to wait and see where we go with that.”

The fate of Lady Whistledown is up in the air for Season 4. Now that Penelope has come into her own and is no longer a wallflower, she’s a public writer who doesn’t need a pseudonym.

In the finale, it’s seen that Penelope’s column is still titled “Lady Whistledown,” but Andrews has become a key part of the Bridgerton experience fans can’t let go of.

On Reddit, a fan commented, “Julie Andrews has lent her voice to generations. Her charm, her wit, and artistry are beyond reproach and compare.

“Narration can be tiresome and dull but even when Bridgerton is on for me as background and I’m only half paying attention, I am drawn in fully by her voice. Her voice is as pointed as the pen her character wields and I adore her.”

“I don’t think Bridgerton would be the same without her narration and I really hope they keep her on, even if Penelope ceases her column Julie could do it somehow metaphorically, surely? I riot if they lose Julie’s narration!” another said.

But it’s also unclear if Bridgerton Season 4 will bring back Penelope and Colin. It can be suspected that Penelope will return in some capacity to catalog the new lead romance rumored to be Benedict and Sophie.

With fans expecting a long wait before Bridgerton Season 4, they’ll just have to wait and see what the showrunner has in store.

Bridgerton Season 3 is available to stream on Netflix.