Bridgerton fans applaud ‘realistic’ relationship between Penelope and Colin in Season 3

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 established Colin and Penelope’s love story, and Part 2 had fans over the moon with a realistic aspect of their new relationship and Penelope’s independence.

There’s no denying that Penelope has always been different from the other women of the ton. While tagged a spinster, she’s very well established as the mysterious Lady Whistledown and a millionaire during the time period.

Going into Season 3, Penelope gets her longtime wish of Colin asking to marry her. Part 1 of the season did its job of arousing some heart-fluttering moments, some cringe, and steamy sexual scenes.

But the trailer for Part 2 has fans more excited for how Penelope and Colin will confront her secret as Lady Whistledown. Fans are clinging to the moment when Penelope tells Colin she can handle things on her own, but he angrily shouts, “Then, what good am I to you?!”

Article continues after ad

A fan on X/Twitter commented, “FINALLY a realistic relationship problem! Penelope who’s used to be independent, to handle things alone must learn to trust Colin & share her problems with him, while Colin needs to let go of his hero complex and learn that his role is to love and support Penelope and that she is not a damsel in distress who always need him saving her.”

Article continues after ad

Bridgerton fans couldn’t help but agree. Since Season 1 of the series, Penelope has had no one to confide in with her secrets. She also has felt much less understood by her family, the exact opposite of Colin’s relationship with his family.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Colin was a free bird who traveled the world. Bridgerton Season 3 proved that he is unsure of who he is and instead tries to conform to what the Ton wants from him to feel wanted.

“So many deal with this is in real life too. One partner who is used to carrying everything themselves and when someone comes in and wants to help it’s usually cuz of the trust they’re willing to give, or cuz they don’t want to be burden,” said one fan.

Another chimed in, “I love that one of the many reasons why so many love polin is that they can relate to them, both as individuals and as an item. They feel so real in terms of personal flaws, obstacles as a couple choosing to share life together and I feel that makes people feel closer to them.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Going into Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2, both characters will dive into some heated drama. The Queen is back to wanting to uncover Lady Whistledown, while Eloise pushes her former best friend to tell Colin the truth.

But will the truth shake Bridgerton and, even worse, pull Colin and Penelope apart?

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 will release on Netflix on June 13. For more about the series, you can learn why fans weren’t keen on Colin’s brothel scenes, if Francesca is asexual, and new series streaming.