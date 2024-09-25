Bridgerton Ball “scam” with live stripper looks worse than the Willy Wonka Experience

You thought the people of Glasgow had it bad with the Willy Wonka Experience? Wait until you see what the Bridgerton “scam” had in store for the city of Detroit.

Social media is great for two things – sharing everything about the best TV shows around and enjoying an unexpected event gone viral. Unfortunately for fans who paid $300 per ticket to a Bridgerton ball in Detriot, they’ve ticked both boxes in one.

You’ll likely remember the Willy Wonka Experience scandal that cropped up in Glasgow earlier in the year. What promised to be an out-of-this-world experience was nothing more than a sad-looking bouncy castle, minimal refreshments, and a non-canon villain who definitely gave kids nightmares.

Seven months on and there’s a new debutante-themed disaster. An X/Twitter user has gone viral for exposing a Bridgerton Ball “scam” that was falsely advertised as a decadent event for up to 10,000 people.

According to the user, the event was originally scheduled for August but was postponed until September 22 at the last minute. No refunds were offered if attendees couldn’t make the new date, with host company Uncle & Me LLC allegedly lying about venue accommodation.

In the initial Facebook post, the event advertises an initial 10,000-person combined capacity, but was upscaled to a “larger venue that can comfortably accommodate more attendees.”

As the X/Twitter thread shows, ball-goers camped outside in the rain to get in, which was picked up by Channel 7 news. When finally in the building, attendees were “bored so just sat on their phones,” with most of the promised event entertainment not being delivered.

“Live music” amounted to a solo violinist in the corner of a room, while photo opportunities were on “Party City or Dollar General level.” The photographer allegedly wasn’t paid to be at the event.

The thread continues to explain that food “ran out after an hour and some of it was raw.” Dancing was also promised, which turned out to be a solo pole dancer, who certainly wouldn’t have been seen in the binge-worthy TV show.

“Besides the lackluster event itself, they promised a cash prize to the best dressed (didn’t happen), that they’d choose a diamond of the season like they do in the show/other Bridgerton-inspired balls (didn’t happen), and had an itinerary with contradicting information,” the poster added.

“Really hope this ends in a lawsuit because I want my $300 back. I have medical bills to pay and that could’ve gone toward something that wasn’t… this LMAO.”

Another user added, “This is pure gold. It’s like that Willy Wonka experience a year ago.”

“This is the point I got to when I spat out my drink. Queen Charlotte would never!” a third fan said of the dancing entertainment.

A fourth weighed in, “Reading about the Bridgerton Ball scam and glad the heat is off Glasgow and the Willy Wonka experience.”

“I WOULD HAVE FLIPPED ALL THAT SH*T OVER! PAYING OVER $150+ FOR BRIDGERTON BALL TICKET FOR THIS,” a fifth stated.

Since the original thread, other social media users have added their own experiences on TikTok. Uncle & Me LLC has made no public comment about customer complaints.

Since the original thread, other social media users have added their own experiences on TikTok. Uncle & Me LLC has made no public comment about customer complaints.