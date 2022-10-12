Brendan Fraser says he’d do The Mummy 4 & explains why Tom Cruise reboot failed

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Yes, Brendan Fraser would actually return for The Mummy 4, and he knows why Tom Cruise’s infamous reboot bombed.

We are living through the beginning of the Brenaissance, and it feels so good. The Whale’s festival tour has proved one thing: Fraser is still one of the most beloved stars in the world.

While he’s been tipped for an Oscar for The Whale – you can read our review here – there’s one role he’ll always be remembered for: Rick O’Connell in The Mummy franchise.

It’s been 13 years since he equipped those leather holsters, but there’s a chance we could see Fraser as Rick one more time.

Brendan Fraser is open to doing The Mummy 4

In an interview with Variety, Fraser was asked if he’d ever consider returning for a fourth Mummy installment.

“I don’t know how it would work. But I’d be open to it if someone came up with the right conceit.”

Universal Pictures Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz both star in The Mummy movies.

Fraser said he’s happy to be in demand again. “I was never that far away. You can’t get rid of me that easy. But I’m glad to have a job. I’m still expecting somebody to walk over to me, hand me a dish towel and say, ‘Fraser, get back in the kitchen.’,” he added.

Back in 2019, Fraser told the crowd at Fan Expo Canada something similar: “Absolutely… I just gotta say, I know how hard it is to make that movie. I tried to do it three times, and the essential ingredient is fun.

“You gotta remember to have fun. So if there’s a fun way to approach it again, I’m all in.”

Brendan Fraser explains why Tom Cruise’s The Mummy flopped

Fraser’s last Mummy movie, 2008’s Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, was the franchise’s lowest-grossing film. In 2012, Universal Pictures cancelled plans for a fourth movie and announced a reboot was in the works.

In 2016, Tom Cruise starred in The Mummy, the launchpad for a new Dark Universe. It was a disaster, remembered most for its hilarious marketing mishap when the trailer was uploaded with incomplete audio.

Never forget:

During the same interview, Fraser discussed Cruise’s reboot. “It is hard to make that movie,” he said.

“The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn’t see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie. The Mummy should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary… I know how difficult it is to pull it off. I tried to do it three times.”

The Mummy 4 hasn’t been announced at the time of writing – if the Snyder Cut can gain momentum, so can this.