Brave and the Bold director reveals bizarre new reason for The Batman sequel’s delay

The Brave and the Bold director Andy Muschietti has responded to renewed speculation regarding the postponed state of DC’s forthcoming Batman movies. There’s a good reason, he explains, but it’s not what some fans think.

Batman fans were quite disappointed to hear that Muschietti’s Batman outing was postponed while Matt Reeves’ The Batman 2 was punted all the way to 2027. Ambiguous explanations fueled speculation regarding the delays and what they mean for the casting of DCU’s greatest detective.

In a new interview, Andy Muschietti addressed both the casting rumors that swept the internet and explained the real reason for the delay of both films, and it cuts against what some fans had speculated.

The Batman sequel delayed for more than one reason

In the interview with Radio TU, Muschietti first addresses speculation that Pattinson could become the canonical DCU Batman.

“It’s quite obvious that Matt Reeves’ Batman is not part of this new universe,” Muschietti explained.

When asked about the same speculation on the Golden Globes’ red carpet, The Batman director Matt Reeves noted that “it really comes down to whether or not it makes sense,” concluding his thoughts by explaining “I don’t know, we’ll have to see where that goes.”

Muschietti’s firm rejection implies that decision’s been concretely made. He proceeded to add that “DC and Warner Bros. are moving forward with the second part of Reeves’ Batman series, which, as widely reported, is expected to release around 2027.”

Why the delays, then? According to Muschietti, James Gunn and Peter Safran simply want both films to find their audience:

“Releasing two Batman films simultaneously would be counterproductive. What DC is doing is creating a strategy to ensure these two films don’t conflict with each other.”

Sometimes the simplest explanation is the best one. The DCU’s official Batman has been introduced in animated form via Creature Commandos… sort of. His shadowy appearance has already provoked important questions.