‘Trippy’ horror movie that’s a hidden gem is now streaming for free

If you’re looking for your next horror movie fix, you might want to check out hidden gem Braid that’s being celebrated by fans – and it’s streaming for free right now.

Not that we haven’t been spoilt for choice for horror in 2024. From indie hits like In a Violent Nature and When Evil Lurks to global phenomenons like Longlegs and The First Omen, we truly are living in the year for horror.

And the best is yet to come, with Art the Clown making his anticipated return in Terrifier 3 this Halloween.

But if you’re looking for hidden gems that you may have overlooked to crack on this weekend, the horror community has your back, recommending the 2018 movie Braid.

Also known as Dying to Play and Nobody Leaves, the Mitzi Peirone-directed movie follows two fugitives who seek refuge in their delusional childhood friend’s eerie mansion.

In a bid to get hold of her cash, they play a twisted game of make-believe that descends into surreal, nightmarish chaos, leading to one hell of a shocking twist ending.

Madeline Brewer, Imogen Waterhouse, Sarah Hay, and Scott Cohen make up the cast, with the film getting a shoutout on a Reddit thread that asked horror fans for their true hidden gems.

“I’m talking those good, deep cuts that take a certain mood,” they wrote, with the top comment recommending Braid.

“Trippy as hell. Fun watch,” agreed one Redditor, while another said, “I loved that movie. I made an Insta account just to tell the director how good I thought it was.”

A third added, “LOVED this. Saw it a few years ago and it consumed my mind for a while.” And a fourth chimed in, “This one is a banger. Nice pick.”

One commenter thanked the OP, writing, “I remember watching this a while ago and since had completely forgotten the name of it but would think about it from time to time. Absolute legend for this.”

What’s even better is that Braid is streaming for free on Tubi now – you can watch it here. If you’re unable to find the movie in your location, try one of its alternative titles, Dying to Play or Nobody Leaves.

And for more horror, you can check out our ranking of the best genre flicks ever made. Also, find out everything we know about Smile 2, 28 Years Later, and whether there’ll be a Longlegs 2.