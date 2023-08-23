Bradley Cooper explains how past addiction made his best role “easier”

During an intimate interview, Bradley Cooper revealed that his real life sobriety recovery helped him portray his best acting role.

It’s not uncommon for actors to struggle with the issues and traumas they portray in their acting roles, as art does imitate life at times.

For instance, when it comes to stepping into a role that deals with severe addiction, some actors may do a good job in the role while not having the life experience.

But, for Bradley Cooper, he found that his past experience with such illicit substances let him step into the shoes of his best role even better.

Bradley Cooper used real-life experience for A Star Is Born

During an episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild With Bear Grylls Season 2, Grylls asked Cooper about his most meaningful roles and the pair started talking about Cooper’s most memorable franchise role, The Hangover.

“The Hangover was pretty career-changing,” Cooper said: “I was 36 when that happened, so I was already in the game for 10 years just banging around, so I didn’t get lost in fame.”

But, when Grylls stated that he must’ve had some wild times, Cooper responded: “In terms of alcohol and drugs, yeah. But that had nothing to do with fame, though.”

“I was lucky,” Cooper went on to say, “I got sober at 29 years old, and I’ve been sober for 19 years. I’ve been very lucky.” He went to explain how this kind of life experience helped him step into the role of Jackson Maine in 2018’s A Star Is Born.

Cooper continued: “It made it easier to be able to really enter in there. And thank goodness I was at a place in my life where I was at ease with all of that, so I could really let myself go. I’ve been very lucky with the roles I’ve had to play. It’s been a real blessing. I hope I get to keep doing it.”

