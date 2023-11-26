Bradley Cooper is ready to step up for The Hangover 4

Bradley Cooper is ready to be involved in a fourth installment of The Hangover films, the comedy franchise that helped boost his career.

Bradley Cooper may have become a more serious actor over the last few years, but his roots are in comedy as he was part of the foursome that starred in The Hangover franchise.

Premiering in 2009, The Hangover followed a group of friends as they went on a wild Vegas bachelor trip that left them broke, bloody, and in possession of a tiger. The first film’s success spawned two sequels, which followed the same formula but in different locations around the world.

Though the last film came out in 2013, a fourth installment isn’t out of the picture as Cooper has revealed that he’s ready to jump back into the role at any time.

Cooper is ready and willing to do Hangover IV

While appearing on The New Yorker Radio Hour podcast to promote his new drama film Maestro, which he co-wrote and stars in, Cooper was asked if he would do more “fun” movies in the future.

“I would probably do Hangover IV in an instant,” Bradley said, “Just because I love Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much, I probably would.”

However, when pressed if a fourth movie is being talked about, Bradley admitted, “I don’t think Todd is ever going to do that.”

The fourth Hangover film would have a bit of work to do when it comes to the plot as the third film saw Alan (Zach Galifianakis) resign from the Wolfpack, aka the all male friend group, right before getting married.

If there was ever a fourth Hangover film, one of the guys would need to get divorced or they could finally watch Chinese gangster/sometimes friend Leslie Chow (Ken Jeong) give up his criminal waves and settle down.

