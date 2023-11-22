Bradley Cooper breaks silence on Maestro nose controversy

Bradley Cooper has spoken out about the controversy that initially engulfed Maestro, his biopic about Leonard Bernstein, and allegations of anti-Semitism regarding his prosthetic nose.

Cooper’s sophomore directorial effort is one of the hottest titles of the impending award season. As well as stepping behind the camera once more, the filmmaker is also starring as the famed composer, alongside Carey Mulligan as Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre.

While earlier photos flew under the radar of criticism, the film’s first teaser trailer sparked backlash concerning the actor’s use of a fake nose in his performance as Bernstein, with some comparing his portrayal of a Jewish man to blackface.

The musician’s family came out in support of Cooper almost immediately, and following the Hollywood strikes, he’s now addressed the controversy.

Bradley Cooper responds to Maestro nose controversy

During a recent appearance on CBS Mornings, Cooper was asked about his decision to wear a prosthetic as part of his makeup as Bernstein. While he considered not using one, he felt it was necessary to capture the composer’s appearance.

“I thought, ‘Maybe we don’t need to do it.’ But it’s all about balance, and, you know, my lips are nothing like Lenny’s, and my chin. And so we had that, and it just didn’t look right [without the prosthetic],” he said.

While the movie was inundated with accusations of “jewface” and “ethnic cosplay”, the Anti-Defamation League spoke in support of Cooper. “Throughout history, Jews were often portrayed in antisemitic films and propaganda as evil caricatures with large, hooked noses,” the ADL said in a statement.

“This film, which is a biopic on the legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein, is not that.”

Bernstein’s family was similarly steadfast, writing: “It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we’re perfectly fine with that. We’re also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well.

“Any strident complaints around this issue strike us above all as disingenuous attempts to bring a successful person down a notch – a practice we observed all too often perpetrated on our own father.

“At all times during the making of this film, we could feel the profound respect and yes, the love that Bradley brought to his portrait of Leonard Bernstein and his wife, our mother Felicia. We feel so fortunate to have had this experience with Bradley, and we can’t wait for the world to see his creation.”

Maestro hits US cinemas for a limited theatrical run on November 22 before premiering on Netflix on December 20. You can read our four-star review here.