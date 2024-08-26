Brad Pitt’s new Apple TV movie slammed for “absurd” budget that “makes no financial sense”

Brad Pitt’s latest action comedy, Wolfs, has been criticized by some Apple TV+ users who can’t justify the project’s excessive budget.

Two of Hollywood’s biggest names—Brad Pitt and George Clooney—will be featured in Wolfs, one of 2024’s most highly anticipated new movies.

As the film will feature some of Hollywood’s most prominent players, it’s not surprising the budget has been revealed to be on the higher end.

However, some users have an issue with the money breakdown as The New York Times reported Wolfs spent $35 million on stars Clooney and Brad Pitt individually while only paying Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts $15 million.

“There is no way this makes financial sense,” one user posted on X/Twitter, while another commented, “The entire crew (including catering) probably didn’t make $1 million combined.”

And a third viewer wrote, “Unsustainable spending from Apple, clearly doing it for tax purposes at this point.”

While Apple TV+ may have better TV shows than Netflix, the streaming service seems to be losing the war of the online platforms. That’s because Apple TV+ spends more on its titles, which don’t make a lot of profit.

Pitt and Clooney’s salaries may seem astronomical, but they’re just par for the course. Apple TV+ spent $50 million on the cast of its dramedy series The Morning Show alone.

This type of spending is one reason the streaming service is scaling back its content budgets to compete with its chief rival, Netflix.

At this time, Apple TV+ only accounts for 0.2% of TV viewership in the U.S., while Netflix holds a steady 8%, making the streaming wars incredibly off-balanced.

At this time, Apple TV+ only accounts for 0.2% of TV viewership in the U.S., while Netflix holds a steady 8%, making the streaming wars incredibly off-balanced.