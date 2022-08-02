Brad Pitt praises Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe: “She’s phenomenal”

Brad Pitt has backed Ana de Armas’ performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s Blonde, describing her as “phenomenal.”

Blonde has been the subject of debate since its full trailer dropped; more specifically, Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe accent, which doesn’t completely mask her natural voice in the first footage.

The film isn’t a biopic, rather a “reimagining” of the Hollywood starlet’s life, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name.

While people online continue to debate whether her accent is any good – or if it even needs to be authentic at all – Pitt has stood up for De Armas, praising her as an essential component of the film.

Brad Pitt says Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe is “phenomenal”

As well as starring in this week’s action blockbuster Bullet Train, Pitt is a producer on Blonde.

During an interview on the film’s pink carpet, Pitt told Entertainment Tonight: [De Armas] is phenomenal in it. That’s a tough dress to fill.

“It was 10 years in the making. It wasn’t until we found Ana that we could get it across the finish line.”

Blonde “boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe,” according to the official synopsis.

“From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.”

Marilyn Monroe estate defends Ana de Armas’ casting in Blonde

While not involved in the movie, Marilyn Monroe’s estate came to De Armas’ defence amid the controversy.

Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns the Marilyn Monroe Estate, said (as per Variety): “Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill.

“Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity, and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety!”

The film also stars Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel, and Evan Williams.

Blonde hits Netflix on September 28.