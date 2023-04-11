Bowser’s Peaches from Super Mario Bros movie could win an Oscar

Bowser’s ‘Peaches’ song from The Super Mario Bros Movie is eligible to win an Oscar at next year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

With Jack Black playing the King of the Koopas in Nintendo and Illumination’s hit video game adaptation, it would have been a waste if they hadn’t made use of his musical abilities. And what better way than to get him to write a ballad about his unrequited love for Princess Peach (voiced by Anya Taylor Joy)?

Though Chris Pratt and Charlie Day voice the titular brothers Mario and Luigi, Black’s iteration of Bowser has stolen the show for many – so much so that the actor is hoping to bring him back for a much-talked-about sequel.

But before that happens, the official music video for his song Peaches is out and those viewing figures are rising at a rapid pace – but could it land the animated feature an Oscar next year?

Bowser’s Peaches from Super Mario Bros movie has Oscar chances

Though the animated music video has only just dropped, Bowser’s ‘Peaches’ song from The Super Mario Bros Movie is now eligible for the Best Original Song award at the 2024 Oscars.

Check out the video below:

A spokesperson for Universal Pictures told Variety that the power ballad is eligible for submission, with the outlet pointing out that similar tunes have been nominated in the past, including ‘Blame Canada’ from South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and ‘Everything Is Awesome’ from The Lego Movie.

Per the Academy Awards guidelines, a Best Original Song must consist “of words and music, both of which are original and written specifically for the motion picture. There must be a clearly audible, intelligible, substantive rendition (not necessarily visually presented) of both lyric and melody, used in the body of the motion picture or as the first music cue in the end credits.”

As you can see, Black’s track ticks all of the boxes, and it’s gone down a treat with the fans.

The Super Mario Bros Movie drops Bowser’s Peaches song

On April 10, the official animated music video for Bowser’s Peaches song was released, and it’s already received millions of views.

Black co-wrote the track alongside the film’s directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, with hilarious lyrics including the lines, “Peach, you’re so cool And with my star we’re gonna rule,” and, “Mario, Luigi, and a Donkey Kong, too. A thousand troops of Koopas couldn’t keep me from you.”

Illumination shared the video on YouTube where it’s been watched more than 1.9 million times and counting, while on Twitter fans are raving about the rendition. One user referenced the Oscars chat, writing: “Deserves a Best Original Song nomination.”

Others shared a hilarious dub of Tenacious D’s F*k Her Gently over the top – not very family-friendly, but a great reference for the Jack Black fans out there.

Prior to the animated video, Black shared his own version in association with Lyrical Lemonade, which has earned a whopping 6.2 million views in just three days. You can check out that version below:

The Super Mario Bros Movie is in cinemas now. Check out the rest of our coverage below:

