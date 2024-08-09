Borderlands soundtrack: All artists and songs

Borderlands soundtrack: All artists and songsLionsgate
With Borderland now in cinemas, here’s details of the film’s soundtrack, as well as the video game adaptation’s score.
The Borderlands movie is written and directed by Eli Roth, and stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and the voice of Jack Black.
You can read our Borderlands review, where we wrote that: “Whether it’s Roth, the cast, or the story itself, absolutely nobody gives a sh*t in Borderlands… and the movie is all the better for it.”
You can also check out the differences between the game and film, details of if there’s a post-credits scene, plus an explanation of why the Borderlands movie was never going to be canon.
What songs are on the Borderlands soundtrack?
The Borderlands soundtrack features songs by Chaka Khan, Muse, and The Black Keys.
The music supervisor is Trygge Toven, and the songs he chose are listed below in the order they play in the movie:
- ‘How You Like Me Now?’ by The Heavy
- ‘Supermassive Black Hole’ by Muse
- ‘Like Sugar’ by Chaka Khan
- ‘Shine a Little Light’ by The Black Keys
Elsewhere ‘Do Ya’ by Electric Light Orchestra was used in the Borderlands trailer.
Every song on the Borderlands score
The Borderlands soundtrack was composed by Steve Jablonsky and features the following tracks:
- The Greatest Eridian Secret
- Roland Finds Tiny Tina
- Atlas Recruits Lilith
- Pandora
- Fyrestone
- Stealing Some Wheels
- Grab My Badonkadonk
- Ooh Krieg!
- Commander Knoxx
- The Crimson Lance
- Piss Wash Gully
- On the Same Side
- They Made Me Special
- Caustic Caverns
- The Second Key
- Bloodshots Attack
- Tannis Opens the Map
- Tina Finds Out
- Lilith Remembers
- The Vault
- No Salvation Without Sacrifice
- The Firehawk
- Inside the Vault
- What Peace Sounds Like
The soundtrack album is releasing through Milan Records.
Borderlands is in cinemas today. Head here for new movies releasing this month, or here for the best movies of 2024 so far.