Does Borderlands have a post-credits scene?

The Borderlands movie is set to change the face of the franchise as we know it, but do you need to hang around for a post-credits scene?

Cate Blanchett slinging a gun, you say? Sign us up. Borderlands is making its mark to be the action movie of the summer – yet it’s nothing like the franchise we know and love.

Taking storylines across all the franchise’s games and merging them together, director Eli Roth has purposefully chosen to make each a separate canon… meaning there’s plenty of little details you haven’t seen before.

One you can never afford to miss is the post-credits scene – if there is one. But is it worth waiting around at the end of Borderlands, and what’s in store if you do? Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Borderlands post-credits scene

Borderlands does have an extra scene during its closing credits.

However, it’s good news for fans who don’t want to hang around for long afterward, as the scene begins almost immediately after the credits begin to roll.

Unlike other fantasy or superhero movies, there aren’t endless scenes lurking at the end of the credits, keeping the film’s runtime at a respectable 1 hour and 41 minutes.

What happens in the post-credits scene?

It’s quite straightforward, really – fans watch Claptrap, voiced by Jack Black, twerk as the credits begin to roll.

Lionsgate

When Lilith (Cate Blanchett) arrives back on her home planet of Pandora to track down kidnapped Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), she’s secretly followed by Claptap, a one-eyed and one-wheeled robot programmed to help her if she ever comes back.

Their relationship is a strained one, but by the time they’ve teamed up with Roland (Kevin Hart), Tina, Krieg (Florian Munteanu), and Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), the pair forms an inseparable alliance.

Claptrap takes a lot of flack through the group’s plans to find the missing vault, but his never-fading enthusiasm and commitment to Lilith make him a fan favorite from the beginning.

In the post-credits scene, fans see the robot encouraging them to “do the Claptrap,” busting out a number of dance moves before getting steamrollered off the screen by the encroaching credits.

