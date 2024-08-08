Borderlands movie differences explained: What’s changed from the games?

You’ve likely watched the trailer before scratching your head and wondering why Borderlands feels so different… so we’re breaking down the movie’s big changes.

Back in 2009, life was sweet. Players were introduced to the wild wastelands of Pandora, hunting the hidden Atlas vault with a motley crew of ragtag gunslingers.

Borderlands has come a long way since then, with the new movie hitting cinemas this summer. Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Ariana Greenblatt are fronting the A-List adventure.

Alongside the obvious – we’re clearly seeing a mix of storylines from all video games rolled into one action movie – there are some harder-to-spot changes in this live-action adaptation. But never fear! We’re on hand to break down exactly what’s changed from games to movie.

No Mordecai or Handsome Jack

Gearbox Software

One of the biggest changes is the absence of many of the first game’s main characters. You’ll notice from the trailer alone that NPCs who debuted in Borderlands 2 onwards – with Tiny Tina being the obvious example – are mixed in for good measure, but that’s meant leaving out some huge names.

In the original game, players can choose from four different characters to play, including Mordecai and Handsome Jack. Fans will also notice the disappearance of other notable faves like Zer0 and Maya, alongside the original villain Commandant Steele.

This is all to be expected, in a way. Unlike having endless hours of gameplay at their fingertips, fans have one hour and 41 minutes of the movie… and that just can’t accommodate like-for-like gameplay.

However, it’s something that director Eli Roth would be looking to fix later down the line. Speaking to Dexerto, he explained: “I mean, we had characters that are in the game that we had to cut from this one.

“It was just too much storyline. It was hard to streamline it, you know, I’m trying to throw in absolutely everything I can into the movie. But sometimes it just gets unwieldy.”

Lilith’s siren status is a huge reveal

Lionsgate

Watching Borderlands in the cinema might leave players scratching their heads… wasn’t it obvious that Lilith was the siren the vault needed to open?

Aside from it being a pretty easy twist to guess, that’s because she was introduced that way in the games. Before gameplay even begins, players are made well aware of Lilith’s superpowers, and it certainly doesn’t serve as a reveal later on.

In the movie, Lilith’s reveal allows the vault to be unlocked – in other words, a classic ‘reach your full potential and be proud of it’ fictional trope.

Before this, we’re led to believe it’s Tiny Tina instead. Atlas has essentially bred her for this specific purpose, acquiring Eridian blood (sustenance for Sirens) to create her.

In the 2009 game, the vault is quite simply opened by whoever has the key. In the first instance, this is Commandant Steele, but that’s kind of a good thing. As soon as the vault opens, both she and her entire team – the Crimson Lance, who also don’t really have a presence in the movies – are instantly killed by a monster.

Claptrap

Lionsgate

The comedy is ramped up when it comes to Jack Black’s Claptrap (say that three times after a few drinks). But that’s not all, if we pay attention to the final moments of the original game.

In Borderlands the movie, Claptrap is a one-eyed robot devoted to Lilith with a penchant for some pretty crass toilet humor. He’s also the glue that holds the reluctant gang together, and never shies away from taking one for the team.

This is similar but scaled back in the first game, but it all changes at the end. After the original vault-hunting gang opens the vault, kills the demon inside, and seals it back up, something changes with Claptrap.

Orbiting Pandora, a satellite targets Claptrap with a signal that turns him into an “Interplanetary Ninja Assassin.” If you want to find out what that actually means, you’ll need to play the Claptrap’s New Robot Revolution DLC, where the plot continues.

The Atlas Corporation is hands-on in Borderlands

Lionsgate

When playing Borderlands, you get the impression that the Atlas Corporartion tyranically ruled over Pandora years ago. Of course, the fallout is wherever you look – particularly in the vault nobody can get into – and they’ve left their mark on the war-torn planet of thousands of years.

In the movie, it’s a lot more recent. In fact, the Atlas Corporation is still active in the present day. Atlas himself is intrinsically linked to the plot, with his daughter Tiny Tina being kidnapped as the movie opens.

Borderlands is about Atlas trying to get her back, but only because she’s seen as property needed to open the vault. Jokes on him, though, when that all falls through. He’s introduced via a hologram in Borderlands 3, but it’s not really the same.

Tannis has a deeper connection to Lilith

Lionsgate

Patricia Tannis is a bit of an oddbod, which makes her a perfect Borderlands cast member. Unlike other characters, she’s one of the most integral to the original Borderlands game plot, with her years of expertise meticulously uncovering where the vault itself is.

This is much the same in the movie. Tannis is a key member of the core gang, played by Jamie Lee Curtis. Sure, she might not have as much gumption here, but there’s more than meets the eye – it’s revealed she was friends with Lilith’s mother.

Unlike the original games, movie Lilith has next to no clue about what happened during her childhood. She was shipped off by her mother when their village came under attack, having to live with none other than Tannis.

Tannis’ flighty personality means she’s not exactly accustomed to motherhood, and essentially leaves Lilith to fend for herself. Lilith harbors a resentment towards Tannis and the two duke it out when they meet back up in the present day. All ends well, though… Lilith’s mother had a bigger, siren-y purpose for her.

The Destroyer isn’t seen in the Vault

Gearbox Software

2009’s Borderlands ends with players confronted by an absolutely terrifying monster in the vault who instantly wipes out Commandant Steele and her crew. It’s known as The Destroyer, which you kill… if you can.

However, the Destroyer is nowhere to be seen in the movie version of the vault, but that doesn’t mean nothing is down there.

When Atlas tries to hold Tina hostage in the value, Lillith comes to her aid, unleashing all sorts of supernatural hell on him. Though not seen, there’s clearly some kind of entity lurking in the shadows, dragging Atlas into the darkness as Lillith leaves him locked in the vault for good.

But is this actually the Destroyer? It isn’t made completely clear. Regardless, if we’re following Roth’s pattern of talking different parts of the franchise and creating a new story, there’s hope for clarification if Borderlands 2 is ever made.

Our Borderlands cast is aged up

Lionsgate

There’s one big elephant in the room with the new movie – our cast for the live-action adaptation are all a lot, lot older than their original characters.

Lilith is originally 22, but she’s played by 55-year-old Cate Blanchett. Roland is 34 (Kevin Hart is 45), Tannis is in her 30s (Jamie Lee Curtis is 63), and Mad Moxxi is likely in her 40s (Gina Gershon is 62). There’s a theme here, so you get the gist.

In fact, the only cast member whose age hasn’t been altered is Tiny Tina, because it’s essential to her character. According to Roth, all the age changes are merely circumstantial rather than planned. He wanted the best acting talent for his movie, and he got it.

Unsurprisingly, there’s been a lot of fan backlash to this. You can read more about the reaction here.

Borderlands is in cinemas from August 8. Find out more about Borderlands 3 shift codes and everything we know about Borderlands 4.

