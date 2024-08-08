Borderlands ending explained: Who is the siren?

Things look a little different since the last time we set foot on Pandora. But what’s changed – and more importantly, what does the Borderlands ending look like?

We know what you’re thinking… the Borderlands movie is already not looking how you thought it was going to. And that’s for a reason, thanks to Eli Roth creating an entirely separate canon from the video games.

Don’t get us wrong, there are plenty of Easter eggs from the original games there to spot, but the changes do mean that the story of the new movie – including its end – looks a little different.

Having said that, it’s all a lot more straightforward than we first thought, and diehard players probably have the answers already before watching. With that in mind, here’s a full breakdown of the Borderlands ending. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Borderlands ending: how is Atlas involved?

Unlike the original video games – where the Atlas reign acts more as context for the initial setup – Atlas himself is directly involved in the final face-off against the gang.

Before we get into that, let’s rewind and explore how he got there. Bounty hunter Lilith works alone, but she’s approached in a bar by Atlas’ cronies for a time-sensitive reason – his daughter, Tiny Tina, has been kidnapped by assailants, and he wants her back.

It’s worth pointing out that the word ‘Atlas’ has two meanings. It refers to a corporation that has dominated the galaxy, but also by the human CEO. Obviously, this guy has a bit of an ego problem.

His mission to Lilith means she has to return to her home planet of Pandora, which she’s reluctant to do… but it’s good money, so we find her there. When she arrives, a robot called Claptrap tracks her down to explain he’s been programmed to assist her if ever she was to return.

Together, they successfully track down Tiny Tina, along with her new best friend Krieg and kidnapper Roland. They form an unlikely group and agree to work together to find the treasure hidden in the long-lost vault. On the surface, it should be an easy job – Atlas believes Tiny Tina is the “siren” who can unlock it.

In fact, she’s been bred for this exact purpose. It’s revealed during the action movie that Atlas acquired Eridium blood (Sirens thrive on Eridium) in order to create Tina and make sure he had a key to the vault. This is the sole reason for her existence.

The group picks up Tannis who knows the land like no other, and after a series of humorous scrapes, – and an argument between Tina and Lilith – the group (minus Lilith) finds the vault. Only when they use Tina to open it, nothing happens.

Lilith is the key to everything

Surprise! That’s because Lilith is actually the siren, not Tina. Fans of the Borderlands video games will already know this – she’s introduced as one before gameplay even starts – but in the movie, it’s the big reveal we’re building towards.

Lionsgate

While the rest of the gang were off squaring up to Atlas at the vault opening, Lilith was having a pretty personal side quest. She ends up at the village she once grew up in, finding a secret message from her mother that indicated she had more power than she knew what to do with.

Her mom was also a Siren, though Lilith didn’t know about this – she was sent to live with Tannis at a young age, growing to resent her.

Thankfully, she turns up to save her new friends from Atlas, who has found the vault’s whereabouts thanks to his army of cronies… and a tracker he’d originally given to Lilith.

A fairly epic standoff ensues, leading Lilith to open the vault. Atlas takes Tina hostage while entering the vault, but Lilith’s powers get inside his head, leaving him locked in the vault for eternity… or at least until Borderlands 2, if it happens.

All’s well that ends well, though. Tina accepts that she is still special without her attachment to being a siren, while Lilith embraces friendship and not having to go through life on her own.

The group celebrates their victory back at Tannis’ base, and Lilith shows the world what her powers can do through a pretty spectacular fireworks display.

Do the movie and the first game end in the same way?

As you can probably guess, they don’t. We already know Lilith is a siren at the beginning of the games, with Borderlands 1 ending with the vault hunters killing a monster known as “The Destroyer.”

Lionsgate

The game has followed a fairly similar path up to this point – finding a lost vault on Pandora. Instead of Atlas, the overarching villain is Commandant Steele (who gets eaten, ouch), and our vault hunters are Lillith, Roland, Mordecai, and Handsome Jack. The latter two aren’t seen in the movie at all.

After Steele is eaten by The Destroyer, who has been in the sealed-up vault the whole time, the team kills it before resealing the vault. The Guardian Angel who has been following them is also transmitting her signals through a Hyperion satellite in orbit high above Pandora.

The ending sees said satellite sending a signal to a Claptrap robot on the planet, changing it into an “Interplanetary Ninja Assassin,” rather than Jack Black. We see this plot continuing in the DLC Claptrap’s New Robot Revolution.

Borderlands is in theaters from August 8. Find out more about Borderlands 3 shift codes and what we know about Borderlands 4.

Borderlands is in theaters from August 8. Find out more about Borderlands 3 shift codes and what we know about Borderlands 4.