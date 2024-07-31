“Bonkers” horror movie with high Rotten Tomatoes score set for Longlegs double bill

After Longlegs, horror fans might have found the perfect movie to double-bill it with: Cuckoo, starring Hunter Schafer.

No matter what you think are the best movies of 2024, it stands to reason that something scary will be in the running. More than any other genre, horror movies released this year have been absolute bangers, and that’s largely thanks to Neon.

Though Neon horror movies have an impressive track record as it is, they’ve knocked it out the park this year with Immaculate and Longlegs, toeing the line between creepy and downright distressing.

But they’re not done yet: Neon’s next release, Cuckoo, is already being called “bonkers” by fans, boasting an 81% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The trailer looks bonkers. I’m in,” one fan posted on Reddit, with a second agreeing “It’s gonna complete my weird ass Neon trilogy this year with Immaculate and Longlegs.”

A third wrote: “My wild theory is that this movie is connected to LONGLEGS lol.”

“This movie fell into my ‘if the trailer leaves me not knowing what the f**k the movie is actually about, it’ll probably be bad’ category,” a fourth disagreed. “I’m still going to watch it, but I’ve been tricked by too many crazy/bonkers-looking trailers with no actual story to get excited about this one.”

Starring Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer, Cuckoo follows seventeen-year-old Gretchen, who reluctantly leaves America to live with her father at a resort in the German Alps. She experiences strange noises and bloody visions, soon discovering a shocking secret about her own family.

For US horror fans, the new movie will be released on August 9, with UK fans having to wait until August 23.

While largely positive, early reviews have left some critics divided. David Gonzalez of The Cinematic Reel wrote: “Tilman Singer’s unique directorial vision is worth the price of admission with Cuckoo. In a year that’s shaping up to be an all-timer within the horror genre, the film stands as its own singular entity.”

Scott Phillips of Forbes agrees “Cuckoo is a ride. You must be willing to give yourself over to it. If you prefer familiar plot beats and character tropes, this film will hit you in the face like a shovel.”

However, Jim Laczkowski of Director’s Club said: “Schafer is fully committed here. Stevens is a hoot. But by the end, I shrugged it off despite admiring its intent to go batshit crazy. Sadly, I simply felt disconnected and wished it had gone somewhere way more interesting than where it wound up.”

