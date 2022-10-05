Bond 26: Release date prediction, cast rumors & more

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

The next era of James Bond arrives with Bond 26 – whether you’re looking for release date speculation, cast details or wondering who the next James Bond will be, here’s what you need to know about Bond 26.

We’ve officially reached 60 years of James Bond in 2022, which marks an incredible milestone for the long-running espionage franchise.

Based on the works of the late Ian Fleming, the James Bond franchise will enter a new era when Bond 26 finally emerges onto the big screen. Though we’re sad to see Daniel Craig turn in his Walther PPK and Omega watch for good, fans can begin to get excited about who will portray Bond next.

Just what will the next Bond film entail? Here’s everything we know about Bond 26.

There is no release date currently set for the next James Bond movie. The last entry in the franchise, No Time To Die, was released on September 30, 2021.

Sony Pictures Releasing, MGM Daniel Craig debuted as James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale.

Daniel Craig’s tenure as Bond reinvented how the character could be perceived, as Craig’s version had a definitive arc and universe confined to his adventures. It is expected that Bond 26, like Casino Royale, will serve as a reboot for the entire franchise once more.

Barbara Broccoli, one of the long-running producers on the franchise, said she doesn’t expect the next movie to start filming until 2024 “at least”, so we shouldn’t expect Bond 26 until 2025, if not 2026.

Bond 26 cast: Who will be the next James Bond?

The biggest question of them all. Who will be the next James Bond? Unfortunately, we don’t know just yet who become the next iteration of Bond. Speculation has run rampant for years, even before Craig’s departure.

Many are hopeful for the likes of Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Richard Madden or Aiden Turner to assume the mantle. However, don’t expect a younger version, as veteran Bond Michael G. Wilson has ruled that possibility out.

We’ll update this article upon the casting of the next James Bond.

Bond 26 plot: What is it about?

Sadly, we don’t have any plot details to share right now. Production on the next Bond movie likely won’t take place until 2024 at the earliest, though it could be longer if they’re seeking to truly reinvent the character like never before.

Every Bond has had their adventures take place in their retrospective versions of the modern day. If you haven’t read any of Ian Fleming’s work, then it is worth noting that his books begin back in the 1950s, as Goldfinger reveals Casino Royale took place in 1951.

MGM Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DB5 first appeared in Goldfinger.

Could we see Bond navigate espionage amid World War 2? In Bond lore he lied about his age to enter the Royal Navy Volunteer Reserve. This led to him assuming the role of Commander during his career with MI6.

It is certainly possible that a fresh take like this could happen, though we think its a shame any stories from Charlie Higson’s Young Bond series likely won’t make the cut. Michael G. Wilson did reveal that the next Bond will already “have had some experience” and “been through the wars, so to speak.”