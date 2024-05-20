Bluey fans left “crying” after disastrous “Wonka 2.0″ meet-and-greet

Hundreds of young Bluey fans and their parents were left incredibly upset after a restaurant put on a lackluster meet-and-greet event.

Dirt Dog, a Las Vegas hot dog street food restaurant, attracted a crowd of over 3,000 parents and kids for their Bluey day event which was supposed to feature a marathon watch party, face painting, a meet-and-greet with the characters, and special themed treats.

However, Fox 5 News Las Vegas reported parents and their kids were actually met with one lone staffer doing face painting for the entire crowd, and other staffers dressed in cheap Bluey-themed onesies.

“I was mad. He looked unexpected,” Sophia, a child who attended the event, told Fox 5. “We could see his beard.”

Article continues after ad

Stephanie Hernandez, a mother at the event, described the disastrous scene, saying, “The kids were distraught. Some kids were crying. Some kids were upset, crying in their parents’ shoulders.

“How could you do that to little kids: advertise something so fun and eventful for kids ranging from toddlers to six, seven years old, and not actually follow through with it? It was a very upsetting moment to see so many kids, especially my daughter, just really upset.”

Article continues after ad

Many online spectators began comparing this event to the nightmarish Willy Wonka event that occurred earlier this year.

The event promised Willy Wonka fans a chance to “indulge in a chocolate fantasy like never before,” but this only boiled down to a sparsely decorated warehouse and half-baked activities that left many of the young attendees in tears.

Article continues after ad

“Willy Wonka Experience 2.0,” one person tweeted with another commenting, “[This] might be funnier than the Willy Wonka thing that happened earlier this year.”

Dirt Dog issue an apology to its guests through an Instagram statement, saying: “We are truly sorry this event wasn’t the expected experience! We take pride in putting on community events for you and your family to enjoy. We have staff play out host characters for an added personal touch. We were overwhelmed with the turn out to this event.

“We will continue to improve on our events so we can ensure nothing like this will happen in the future. We apologize to the families that missed out on what we had to offer. We hope to repair our relationship with all of you.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more TV content, check out the new TV shows you should stream this month and the best TV of 2024 so far.