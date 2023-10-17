Blockbuster roasts Netflix’s plans to open retail store locations

Netflix has revealed plans to open actual retail stores and Blockbuster couldn’t help but chime in on the decision.

By 2025, Netflix is planning to open a series of brick-and-mortar locations featuring retail, live entertainment, and dining services connected to its catalog of TV shows and films.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix’s Vice President of Consumer Products Josh Simon said that this is part of the company’s plans to upgrade the fan experience for subscribers.

Article continues after ad

“We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows,” he said. “And we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level.”

Article continues after ad

Soon after this news surfaced, Blockbuster, the OG of movie rental companies, spoke up and warned Netflix that they may have seen this very story play out before.

Blockbuster has perfect response to Netflix entering retail

While it’s still unclear if Netflix will be selling physical media at these stores such as DVDs, Blu-rays and video games, Blockbuster didn’t waste any time to chime in.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Oh boy… Should we tell Netflix how this ends?” the company jokingly said on X.

Of course, Netflix played a key role in ending Blockbuster’s dominance by completely altering the game with its streaming service that killed off rental stores.

Article continues after ad

Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time the nostalgiac video rental company has weighed in on Netflix’s controversial business decisions.

Earlier this year, Blockbuster blasted Netflix for cracking down on account sharing by reminding viewers that they never cared if customers shared videos with others as long as they were returned on time.

Article continues after ad

Only time will tell if this decision comes back to haunt Netflix once its first locations open in a couple of years from now. Until then, keep it locked to Dexerto for more TV and movie news.