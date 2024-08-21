Blink Twice review: Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut is a must-watch

Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut is one for the ages. Blink Twice provides enough action and tension to keep you engaged throughout the whole film while Channing Tatum’s fantastic performance ensures you will leave the theatres equal parts satisfied and haunted.

Blink Twice is a modern-day thriller that does not need to provide over-the-top frights to induce fear in its audience. The film perfectly captures the feminine experience with deft and unwavering direction from Zoë Kravitz. Her debut behind the camera cements her as one of Hollywood’s best and brightest young female voices.

Article continues after ad

When tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) first locks eyes with cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, Blink Twice appears to be directing its audience toward a romantic narrative.

However, when King invites Frida to vacation on his private island, the story takes a dark and, at times, truly unnerving turn.

A tumultuous final act ensues that, thanks to remarkable performances from Tatum and Ackie, ensures the closing moments have you at the edge of your seat.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut is one to remember

Zoë Kravitz’s first outing as a director is one not to miss and immediately had me drawing comparisons to Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart. While the two films could not be more different, Kravitz exudes confidence and a steady hand as the leading voice of Blink Twice.

Warner Bros. Blink Twice is expertly directed by Zoë Kravitz

While Hollywood has long struggled to make room for women to helm big-budget films, Kravitz proves why it’s vital. Beyond the thrill of it all, Kravitz poignantly interweaves a complex tale of abuse and manipulation while also exposing the way power dynamics and wealth can be dangerous pairings when in the wrong hands.

Article continues after ad

Channing Tatum provides a career-defining performance

Tatum’s turn in 2024 has been one of the best in his career. While he dazzled fans and tapped into his comedic side again in Deadpool & Wolverine, Tatum utilized his charm in a never-before-seen way for Blink Twice.

Tatum always exudes charisma and confidence, and as such, the initial introduction to his character plays out like most films starring the 21 Jump Street actor.

Article continues after ad

However, the light behind Tatum’s eyes slowly dims throughout the film and the charm and confidence that initially made him desirable quickly becomes threatening and foreboding.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, Kravitz’s decision to cast her fiance in a role that is so distant from his previous work and public image makes the message of Blink Twice even more powerful in that sometimes it’s the men who appear the most secure and charming that ultimately hide the most and possess the greatest capacity for harm.

Similar to Sebastian Stan’s turn in the 2022 film Fresh, Tatum’s performance in Blink Twice is career-defining and one that proves his gravitas as a dramatic actor.

Article continues after ad

A gripping and contemporary narrative

Blink Twice draws clear inspiration from real-life predatory figures such as Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Cobsy but never presents itself as a one-to-one comparison. Instead, the film tells a universal story of abuse and power while providing enough twists and turns to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Article continues after ad

Warner Bros. Blink Twice will have you at the edge of your seat the whole way through.

Furthermore, it’s the type of movie that lends itself to being rewatched over and over. Kravitz’s attention to detail when creating Blink Twice means that small and easily missed moments all work together to help bring the story together.

Article continues after ad

Blink Twice review derdict – 4/5

Blink Twice is a near-perfect directorial debut from Zoë Kravitz. Backed by a tremendous performance from Channing Tatum, it cements itself as one of 2024’s best thrillers so far.