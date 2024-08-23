Blink Twice ending explained: What’s happening on the mysterious island?

Blink Twice stars Channing Tatum as a billionaire who is up to no good on his private island. But what’s he doing exactly? And does the tech entrepreneur get away with it? Here’s what goes down.

Zoë Kravitz makes her directorial debut with new movie Blink Twice, a blackly comic thriller that she co-wrote with E.T. Feigenbaum.

Dexerto awarded the film four stars in our Blink Twice review, where we wrote that the story “poignantly interweaves a complex tale of abuse and manipulation while also exposing the way power dynamics and wealth can be dangerous pairings when in the wrong hands.”

Article continues after ad

Blink Twice is in cinemas now, so we’re going to talk about that ending. Meaning beware of SPOILERS ahead…

What happens at the end of Blink Twice?

At the end of Blink Twice, Frida (Naomi Ackie) escapes from the island on which she’s been drugged and assaulted, and ends up using the same drug on her captor, Slater (Channing Tatum).

Article continues after ad

Frida initially heads to the remote island with best friend Jess (Ali Shawkat) to party with a billionaire and his buddies, but also because she’s hoping to hook up with said billionaire – handsome tech entrepreneur Slater King.

Article continues after ad

The women initially have a good time, with drink and drugs flowing freely, but soon fear something nefarious is happening behind their backs. And those fears are confirmed when they drink snake venom and see the truth.

This is truly horrific, as the women are being drugged via perfume, and they are abused and sexually assaulted while barely conscious. Their memories are then wiped by that same drug.

How Frida turns the tables on Slater King

Then it all kicks off. Jess is murdered by Slater and his fellow rapists when she wises up. While Slater justifies his actions by claiming that forgetting is a gift and that his new invention will help people to wipe trauma from their past.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But Frida isn’t sympathetic to his cause, especially when she realizes this isn’t her first trip to the island. So she teams up with the remaining women to fight back. A battle breaks out between abusers and victims, and barely anyone survives.

But Frida makes it off the island, and at a swanky party in the film’s final scene, we see that she has turned the tables by using the drug to control Slater, and is now running his company.

Article continues after ad

Will there be a Blink Twice 2?

There probably won’t be a Blink Twice 2. That ending does set up a potential sequel, in which Frida uses the drug in the real world, with Slater acting as her puppet.

But the climax feels more like a sting in the first film’s tail rather than setting wheels in motion for a sequel. And with no talk of a follow-up in the press at present, don’t expect Blink Thrice to happen.

Article continues after ad

Blink Twice is in cinemas now. For more creepy content, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time. Or a piece on why scary movies are the new summer blockbusters.