Reporter calls for apology as “awful” Blake Lively interview goes viral

Norwegian reporter Kjersti Flaa has stated she would “welcome an apology” after an interview with Blake Lively that made her want to “quit her job” went viral.

In the wake of the It Ends With Us cast drama between Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni, an “uncomfortable” interview from the press tour of 2016 Woody Allen movie Cafe Society has gone viral.

The clip shows Lively objecting to Kjersti Flaa’s mention of her pregnancy and questioning of the wardrobe in the film, with her remarks splitting fan opinion.

Article continues after ad

Now, Flaa has stated she would “welcome an apology,” although she says that she doesn’t expect one. Speaking on Popcorned Planet, she added the interview was “not a nice thing to do” and that Lively was in “a bad mood.”

“I was just feeling let this be over as soon as possible so I can leave this room because it was so uncomfortable. It was kind of an out of body experience, I couldn’t really grasp what was happening,” Flaa said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I went through my mind, ‘What did I say? Did I do anything in appropriate? Why are they acting like this?’ It was a very stressful situation. It was awful.”

As for an apology itself, Flaa stated, “What I’ve learnt in Hollywood is no one apologizes.”

Orignally posting the interview clip to YouTube on August 10, Flaa commented, “Sitting down with Blake Lively and her co star Parker Posey for Cafe Society (2016) is the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced.

Article continues after ad

“Is it not ok to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film? Let me know what you think in the comments.”

She later added on Instagram, “Thank you to all you wonderful people out there who have sent me so many messages with support after I posted this interview. I am truly touched.”

Lively has also come under fire for her marketing of It Ends With Us, with fans branding the approach to a domestic abuse storyline “tone deaf.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The star hasn’t commented on Flaa’s interview or any rumors regarding the new movie.

It Ends With Us is in cinemas now. Find out more about Lively’s role as Lady Deadpool or her husband’s movie Deadpool & Wolverine. You can also check out new movies streaming.