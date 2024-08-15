Blake Lively slammed after “uncomfortable” interview resurfaces amid It Ends With Us drama

An “extremely uncomfortable” interview with Blake Lively has resurfaced, coming amid rumors of drama between the star and It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.

While It Ends with Us has received mixed reviews, its alleged behind-the-scenes beef has been the bigger focus for fans since the new movie was released.

Tensions between director Justin Baldoni and star Blake Lively have been widely reported ever since they weren’t seen together at the film’s world premiere, with varying reasons as to why the two aren’t getting along.

Now, the It Ends With Us cast drama has side-stepped to Lively herself after an “uncomfortable” interview resurfaced that made the reporter want to “quit their job.”

According to Norwegian interviewer Kjersti Flaa, “Sitting down with Blake Lively and her co-star Parker Posey for Café Society (2016) is the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced.

“Is it not ok to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film?”

In the clip, Lively tells the not-pregnant Flaa, “Congratulations on your little bump” after the reporter shared the same remark about Lively’s pregnancy. Lively then goes on to criticize Flaa’s decision to question the cast on their wardrobe, implying the male cast members wouldn’t be asked the same question.

Not only are fans having their own issues with the clip, but they’re also noticing similarities to interviews for It Ends With Us.

“A reporter says to a pregnant Blake Lively, ‘Congrats on your little bump!’ And she responds, to the clearly not pregnant reporter, ‘Congrats on YOUR little bump!’ Hell is not hot enough,” one fan posted in response.

Another disagreed, “I get the point you’re trying to make here but there are ways of congratulating a woman on her pregnancy without making comments on her body. We as a society need to stop normalizing that in any capacity imo. I think it was a bit crass but I don’t think Blake is completely wrong.”

“Justin Baldoni’s PR could certainly be spinning things (truly I don’t doubt it) but let’s be clear here that Blake Lively said THIS!!!!! Entirely!!!! On her own!!!!” a third added about her comments during an interview on the domestic abuse storyline in It Ends With Us.

Lively’s marketing of the movie has also been slated by fans, claiming it to be “tone-deaf.”

“Blake Lively really said ‘grab your friends and your florals’ to see a movie about domestic abuse. Tone deaf asf,” a fourth fan commented.

The star hasn’t publicly spoken about any allegations concerning her working relationship with Baldoni.

It Ends With Us is in cinemas now. Find out more about Lively’s role as Lady Deadpool or her husband’s movie Deadpool & Wolverine. You can also check out new movies streaming this month.