Blake Lively’s shocked reaction to Ryan Reynolds’ SNL joke about Justin Baldoni goes viral

At SNL 50, Ryan Reynolds made a scripted joke about the It Ends With Us controversy, and many viewers think Blake Lively was blindsided by the moment.

The Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively feud has been unfolding since August 2024, when It Ends With Us was released and tensions between the cast became known. In the months following, multiple lawsuits have unfolded.

With fans divided into sides against the director and star, it’s become one of the most-publicized scandals in Hollywood in recent memory.

However, despite all this, Ryan Reynolds wasn’t above cracking a joke about the matter at SNL’s 50th Anniversary Special.

Blake Lively has a shocked reaction to SNL joke

During Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s monologue on SNL 50, Reynolds stood up in the audience and addressed the presenters directly during a Q&A. “I have a question,” he said.

When asked “how’s it going?,” he then replied, “Good…why, what have you heard?”

Despite no detail, it’s clearly a pointed reference to the ongoing lawsuit and media frenzy. But what caught the eye of viewers is Blake Lively, who’s sitting next to Reynolds. After his question, she looks up at him, suddenly serious and bewildered.

After the airing, social media quickly became ablaze with posts suggesting Lively had no idea that the joke would be made.

“Blake looked like she wasn’t expecting that skit,” said one X comment. Another added, “Yeah Blake wasn’t in on the joke, omg her face.”

“Blake seemed caught off guard,” said a third, while a fourth wrote, “I don’t think Blake was in on this joke because she looked flabbergasted.”

However, others are pointing out that, being SNL, the entire moment was likely scripted, including Lively’s reaction.

“People assuming Blake Lively was unaware of the joke, as if her reaction weren’t part of the bit. It’s easier for them to believe a woman is stupid than to admit she’s playing along,” said one user.

“If you automatically assume Blake is enraged and not in on the joke, you’ve really gotta reflect on your thought process, and work on getting the internalized misogyny out of your brain,” another wrote.

For more, check out our It Ends With Us review. You can also learn more about Ryan Reynolds’ texts to Justin Baldoni.