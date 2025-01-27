Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ texts dragged into Justin Baldoni’s It Ends With Us case

The It Ends With Us case shows no signs of slowing, with the latest update involving Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ text messages and communications about the movie’s director, Justin Baldoni.

The Hollywood couple were flying high following the release of their respective films. Deadpool & Wolverine became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, while It Ends With Us grossed $351 million worldwide against a $25 million budget.

However, the latter has been mired in controversy ever since its summer 2024 release. Following rumors of a feud between the star and director, Lively filed a complaint accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment last December.

This coincided with a New York Times report accusing the filmmaker of a smear campaign against Lively. However, Baldoni has fought back, suing both the NYT and Blake and Reynolds.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds set to be subpoenaed

The Daily Mail has revealed that Lively and Reynolds are set to be subpoenaed for all texts, emails, and messages sent about Baldoni and It Ends With Us as part of the filmmaker’s $400 million lawsuit.

If proceedings continue, the Hollywood couple will also be hit with deposition requests, meaning they will have to provide hours of testimony and face questioning from Baldoni’s lawyers.

A source close to the case told the outlet: “Unequivocally yes, all parties should be aware that they will be subpoenaed and deposed imminently.”

The news comes after Baldoni’s legal team accused Lively of initially filing a legal complaint in a bid to avoid questioning. Although the actress filed the complaint in December, she formally sued him at the start of 2025, when he sued the New York Times for $250 million.

As per court documents, “Notably, Lively chose not to file a lawsuit against Baldoni, Wayfarer, or any of the Plaintiffs – a choice that spared her from the scrutiny of the discovery process, including answering questions under oath and producing her communications.

“This decision was no accident. First, her administrative complaint is rife with blatant falsehoods and egregious misrepresentations that would have subjected her to dismissal if not sanctions.

“Second, pursuing formal legal action would have derailed her true objective: an orchestrated campaign to rehabilitate her public image.”

Last week, the director’s lawyer released raw footage of the pair filming a slow dance montage scene for It Ends With Us, in which Lively claims Baldoni sexually harassed her.

His legal team argued it “clearly refutes Ms Lively’s characterization of his behavior,” before threatening to launch a website showing all relevant footage and correspondence.

Lively and Reynolds requested a gag order last week, a move that was criticized by Baldoni’s team. It’s currently unclear whether the request will be granted or not.

Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit reveals alleged Blake Lively text messages

The biggest talking point surrounding the It Ends With Us case are the text messages revealed in Baldoni’s lawsuits against Lively, Reynolds, the New York Times, and additional defendants and plaintiffs.

In the latter lawsuit, Baldoni’s team counters Lively’s complaint, which outlined the following demand: “No spontaneous improvisation of scenes involving physical touching, simulated sex, or nudity, which must be choreographed with intimacy coordinator.”

A message exchange allegedly shows Lively turned down the opportunity to meet with the movie’s intimacy coordinator, claiming that this put Baldoni “in the awkward position of meeting alone with the intimacy coordinator and later relaying sex scene suggestions and plans to Lively.”

Lively also accused Baldoni of entering her hair and makeup trailer unannounced while she was undressed, another allegation addressed in his lawsuit alongside screenshots of correspondence.

The document states, “In June of 2023, after the alleged harassment and ‘uncomfortable’ situations allegedly occurred, she even invited Baldoni to her trailer to rehearse while pumping breast milk.”

One of the most talked-about exchanges has been the lengthy message Lively allegedly sent to Baldoni in which she referred to herself as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, seemingly referring to Reynolds and a “megacelebrity friend” as “dragons.”

According to the complaint, this was at a time when Lively was accused of attempting to hijack the It Ends With Us production. “The message could not have been clearer,” his team argued.

“Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him.”

These are just a tiny percentage of the alleged correspondences between Lively, Baldoni, and those involved in the It Ends With Us production.

You can read the Baldoni lawsuit in full here, the NYT lawsuit in full here, and the Lively and Reynolds lawsuit in full here.