Blade star slams Black Adam, calls modern superhero movies “worthless garbage”

Stephen Dorff – who played Blade villain Deacon Frost in 1998’s Blade – has slammed recent superhero movies, citing Black Adam as an example of what’s currently wrong with the genre.

Stephen Dorff isn’t a fan of the films that DC and Marvel are making. Back in 2021, he said that Black Widow looked like garbage, and that he felt embarrassed for star Scarlett Johansson. Now he’s coming for Dwayne Johnson and Black Adam.

Black Adam was a modest hit at the global box office, but with changes happening behind-the-scenes at Warner Bros. and DC, it looks like that particular franchise is one-and-done.

Even though he admits he hasn’t seen the film, Dorff was seriously critical of the feature while promoting his new movie at the Sundance Film Festival.

Stephen Dorff: “Their movies suck”

While discussing sci-fi flick Divinity with The Daily Beast, Dorff bemoaned the state of the superhero genre. “If comic-book movies were more like when I started when we made Blade,” Dorff complains. “Or the few that have been decent over the years, like when Nolan did The Dark Knight and reinvented Batman from Tim Burton, who’s obviously a genius.

“When they were interesting, like when [director Stephen] Norrington did Blade, and Guillermo [del Toro] was f*cking around in it. But all this other garbage is just embarrassing, you know what I mean? I mean, God bless them, they’re making a bunch of money, but their movies suck [laughs]. And nobody’s going to remember them. Nobody’s remembering Black Adam at the end of the day. I didn’t even see that movie, it looked so bad.”

Dorff then mocks MCU efforts to reboot the Blade franchise: “Marvel is used to me trashing them anyway. How’s that PG Blade movie going for you, that can’t get a director? [laughs] Because anybody who goes there is going to be laughed at by everyone, because we already did it and made it the best. There’s no Steve Norrington out there.”

Stephen Dorff: “Worthless garbage over and over again”

Finally, Dorff has another pop at Black Adam, while complimenting Divinity director Eddie Alcazar.

Dorff says: “I think Divinity should be bought by the majors, and if the majors were smart – if DC or any of these companies were doing cool things – they would look for the next Eddie Alcazar, because that’s the future. Not making Black Adam and worthless garbage over and over again [laughs].”

