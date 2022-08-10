Black Superman movie from J.J. Abrams has “slowed” development

Development on J.J. Abrams’ Black Superman movie has “slowed” following the Warner Bros. merger and Batgirl’s cancelation.

News of the project first emerged in 2021, with journalist and novelist Ta-Nehisi Coates tapped to pen the script for the reboot, following a Black Superman still named Kal-El.

However, there haven’t been many updates since. The Star Trek filmmaker has never been attached to helm the movie, with many agreeing it would have been tone-deaf for him to take it on, but it’s yet to find a director of its own.

In April this year, it was reported that Coates was ready to turn in a first draft of the script “soon”, but no casting has been announced, despite fans’ demands for Michael B. Jordan.

Black Superman movie development has “slowed” after Warner Bros. merger

Unfortunately, amid Warner Bros’ cataclysmic merger with Discovery, with newly installed CEO David Zaslav ready to wipe the DC slate for a new 10-year plan, there’s been a few casualties.

Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace as the titular hero, was canceled despite the film nearing completion. Other films, such as Supergirl, Green Lantern Corps, and Static Shock, have all either been halted or remain in limbo.

DC The Black Superman movie hasn’t found a director nor its star.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, “development has slowed” on the Black Superman movie, with the movie no closer to finding a director or progressing anywhere near pre-production.

Black Superman: Who would play him?

Speculation around the project has been rife over the past year. Creed star Michael B. Jordan has often been at the forefront of fan-casting, but he told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’m flattered that people have me in that conversation. It’s definitely a compliment, but I’m just watching on this one.”

Other names have been raised, such as John Boyega and Tenet star John David Washington, but no official casting news has been announced thus far.

In June, ahead of Batgirl’s cancelation and the wave of uncertainty over the past week, a Variety report highlighted the challenges for whoever is chosen to lead DC Films after Walter Hamada.

“Whoever takes over the division will face challenges, including the fate of Superman,” it read.

“Henry Cavill, who played the part in Man of Steel and other films, is aging out of the role, and the studio has yet to finalize plans for the Superman film that was being developed with a script from acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates.”