Will Black Panther 2 be on Disney Plus? How to watch Wakanda Forever

Is Black Panther 2 coming to Disney+? Here’s everything you need to know about the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, plus when and where you can watch and stream it.

Wakanda Forever is the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, and Tenoch Huerta in his debut as Namor.

The project was delayed following the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who held the Black Panther mantle.

Ahead of Black Panther 2’s release, you may be wondering: will it come to Disney Plus, can I stream it elsewhere, and when can I watch it? We’ve got all the information you need.

Is Black Panther 2 on Disney Plus?

Black Panther 2 won’t be on Disney+ from the day of release – however, it’s likely it will be added to the streaming platform sometime down the line, along with the rest of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We’ll update this space upon any announcement.

Black Panther 2 release date

Black Panther 2 will be released in cinemas on November 11, 2022.

As for when it will be added to Disney+, there isn’t an official date – however, we can make an estimate by looking at past MCU releases.

Thor: Love and Thunder enjoyed a 64-day theatrical run before arriving on Disney+, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took just 47 days.

It all depends on box office performance, so if Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a success, it’s unlikely we’ll see it on Disney+ before the end of 2022, so early 2023 is most likely.

How to watch Black Panther 2: Is it on streaming?

No, Black Panther 2 will not be available to stream from the day of release. There won’t be a premium on-demand option to rent the movie from home.

Black Panther 2 will be exclusively available to watch in cinemas, including IMAX, 3D, 4DX, and other special formats.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits cinemas on November 11. You can sign up for Disney+ here.