Black Panther 2 beats Black Adam in new box office record

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Black Panther 2 has unseated Black Adam and set a new box office record as the final movie of the MCU’s Phase Four hit cinemas.

Between Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was always going to be one of the year’s biggest movies.

It’s the last movie in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it follows 2018’s Black Panther – one of the highest-grossing movies of all time – and it also comes after the death of its former lead star Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in the franchise.

Audiences have descended on theatres en masse this past weekend, obliterating the past November record while kicking Black Adam down the box office hierarchy of 2022.

Black Panther 2 sets new box office record

Black Panther 2 has earned $330 million worldwide – that’s just $22 million shy of Black Adam’s box office run since its release on October 21.

In a tweet, Dwayne Johnson wrote: “A huge congratulations to the entire #BlackPanther TEAM, @MarvelStudios @DisneyStudios. Biggest opening ever for the month of November… that’s a lot of happy moviegoers around the world. Beautiful!!! Can’t wait to see the movie.”

In the US, the sequel grossed $180 million over the weekend. The previous November record was $158 million, set by 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – it’s fair to say, it absolutely smashed it.

However, its debut isn’t the biggest this year. That accolade goes to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which landed at $187.4 million domestically.

Yet, Wakanda Forever continues the MCU’s most accomplished streak: it’s the third highest-grossing opening of any film following global restrictions, behind Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It’s unlikely the movie will reach the box office highs of Black Panther, which finished its global run at $1.34 billion, especially with Avatar 2 already on the horizon and ready to dominate holiday moviegoing.

You can read our review of Black Panther 2 here and check out the rest of our coverage here.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in cinemas now.