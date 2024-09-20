Black Mirror Season 7 is doing a sequel episode for “first time in its history”

All aboard! Netflix has revealed major details about what to expect from Black Mirror Season 7 – including a sequel to one of its most iconic episodes.

The sixth season of Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical series was a lot. We had snuff films, grim body-swapping hijinks, an existentially troubling algorithm, and the literal end of the world.

Black Mirror Season 7 is taking the binge-worthy TV show “back to basics” with a fresh dose of haunting, dystopian stories – and fans can look forward to its first-ever follow-up episode.

The new season, set to premiere on Netflix in 2025, will include a sequel to USS Callister, Season 4’s acclaimed opener that ended on a shocking note: Daly’s (Jesse Plemons) mind was destroyed, while Nanette (Cristin Milioti, who just debuted in The Penguin) shot off into the cosmos for a new adventure.

We last saw her interacting with Gamer691 (voiced by Aaron Paul), another gamer who threatens to “blast them to sh*t”, so it’s fair to assume they may end up facing off.

Of course, Brooker hasn’t given away many details. “Fans of the show will recognize the cast of a certain spaceship from one of our episodes reappearing,” he said, as per Tudum.

“We’ve done a sequel for the first time in Black Mirror history. Normally, I kill off all the characters at the end of an episode, and I kept some of ’em alive. I’m growing as a human.”

Alongside Milioti, the season will also star Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti, Rashida Jones, Billy Magnussen, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, and Harriet Walter, among others.

“You can expect a mix of genres and styles. We’ve got six episodes this time, and two of them are basically feature-length. Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional,” Brooker also teased.

Black Mirror Season 7 doesn’t have a release date. In the meantime, find out what’s happening with Stranger Things Season 5 and Wednesday Season 2, and our breakdown of other TV shows on streaming this month.

