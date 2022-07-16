Lucy-Jo Finnighan . 58 minutes ago

Black Mirror Season 6 is on its way after three years, but what’s in store for the ominous anthology series in terms of cast, plot, and release date?

It’s been over three years since we last got a batch of Black Mirror on Netflix. The fifth series, while perhaps not as universally loved as earlier seasons, still left audiences wanting more.

And thankfully, Season 6 appears to be in motion, due to a few announcements that have been made recently, though not every piece of information is available to the public yet.

So for now, here is everything we know about the upcoming anthology series.

Will Black Mirror still be on Netflix?

Yes, it seems that way, though there have been some stalemates for the sixth season.

The series, which intially premiered on Channel 4 for the first two seasons before Netflix picked it up, comes from Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, who work with Netflix under their Brokes & Bones banner. However, this banner had led to the future of Black Mirror being on thin ice, due to disputes with the IP owner, Endemol Shine Group.

After Jones and Brooker both departed Endemol Shine Group to Black start Brokes & Bones in 2020 with Netflix’s financial backing, things has been very quiet on the Black Mirror front. Especially since the new company had seemingly been focusing on other projects, such as the Death to 202_ series.

Black Mirror’s licence still remained at Endemol, and there had been many disputes on whether Netflix could wither licence or buy the rights for the series. But in May 2022, Variety reported that a deal had finally been reached and Season 6 was in active development.

The Olive Press then reported in late June 2022 that filming had begun in Southern Spain, specifically in the Costa del Sol.

Who has been cast in Black Mirror Season 6?

News of the showing being in development was then followed up by a casting announce in July 2022.

The list of stars set to feature in Season 6 includes:

Zazie Beetz

Paapa Essiedu

Josh Hartnett

Aaron Paul

Kate Mara

Danny Ramirez

Clara Rugaard

Auden Thornton

Anjana Vasan

While Aaron Paul has been in the show before, at the end of the Star Trek-esque episode USS Callister, it is unclear whether he will be playing the same character, or someone brand new.

What is the plot of Black Mirror Season 6?

Specific story details are yet to be released for the sixth season. As it is an anthology series, each episode will likely feature a brand new story, but all of them will follow the show’s general plot, which reads on IMDb as:

“Set in a world only minutes from our own, ‘Black Mirror’, a UK and USA non-hosted anthology series; unveils how modern technologies can backfire and be used against their makers, every episode set in a slightly different reality with different characters combating different types of technologies.”

One update about the show is that Season 6 will have more episodes than Season 5 – at least 3 more. It will also apparently be more cinematic in scope, with each episode being treated like an individual film.

Furthermore, the episode USS Callister was rumored to be getting a sequel episode or movie of some sort. And since Aaron Paul is returning to the series, perhaps that sequel will appear in Season 6.

Netflix USS Callister was a haunting and memorable take on the dark side of nerd culture.

When can I watch Black Mirror Season 6?

Sadly, there is currently no official release date for Black Mirror Season 6.

But if filming is already underway, it’ll probably be out within the next year or so.

We’ll update this page upon further announcements.

Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix now.