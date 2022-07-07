Black Adam’s mystery villain gets finally revealed by a toy

Josh Tyler . 10 hours ago

The Rock’s upcoming superhero film Black Adam has kept its villain a secret for so long, it’s fitting that it would be revealed in a complete accident.

Although the DC Extended Universe is in a spot of turmoil at the moment thanks to the uncertainty of Ezra Miller and the Flash movie, Black Adam remains a strong potential tentpole. Headlined by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Black Adam is still shrouded in mystery with the movie’s villain still unannounced.

The movie is set to release in October 2022 but there has only been one trailer released so far. Information about the movie’s plot was fairly scarce from this first trailer, meaning that fans still don’t have a good idea of what to expect going in.

But now, a huge piece of information has been revealed in quite an unexpected way.

Black Adam villain revealed

Among the biggest mysteries still surrounding Black Adam is who the villain will be. Although Marwan Kenzari was confirmed to be cast and speculation was that he would be playing the movie’s villain, no one was quite sure who that might be.

On July 7, though, the Home of DCEU Twitter account posted a toy figurine with the caption “[f]irst look at Sabbac in #BlackAdam.” They went on tweet further images of the figurine as well as artwork that go along with the character.

In the DC comics, Sabbac is an ally of Black Adam but is also an enemy of the hero Shazam. Like Shazam, he can transform from his human form – either original Sabbac Timothy Karnes or Ishmael Gregor – by saying his name.

Sabbac possesses the powers of several demons, including the “Invincible Strength of Satan” and “the Flame Powers of Beelzebub.” This makes Sabbac a formidable foe to the ultra-powerful Black Adam in this movie, but also opens up an interesting potential connection between this movie and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is slated to release two months after Black Adam.