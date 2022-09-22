Black Adam: Joss Whedon Justice League footage removed from trailer

Dwayne Johnson has shared a “corrected” Black Adam trailer without footage from Joss Whedon’s Justice League following uproar from Zack Snyder fans.

The DCEU briefly relived one of its most turbulent eras yesterday, when Johnson shared a new trailer for his long-awaited debut as Black Adam.

Before showing off the upcoming movie, it featured small clips from other movies, such as Batman v Superman, Aquaman, and Birds of Prey, with Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, and Margot Robbie all appearing.

However, the point of contention came from a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment showing an explosion on the ground – unfortunately, this was from Joss Whedon’s infamous version of Justice League.

Dwayne Johnson shares “corrected” Black Adam trailer without Joss Whedon Justice League clip

Johnson has since deleted his original post and shared the new trailer, even describing it as having been “corrected.”

The removed shot showed Steppenwolf crashing into the ground, and it’s from 2017’s Justice League, the one directed by Joss Whedon, before Zack Snyder released his own four-hour cut in 2021.

While Snyder fans were quick to complain, they’ve since thanked The Rock for listening and making the change. “This just shows The Rock really does care about the fans,” one wrote.

“Alright I take back what I said. THIS shows promise. This is the fastest I’ve seen a studio fix something like this. Keep it up THIS is what we meant when we asked y’all to listen to fans hell yeah,” another tweeted.

A third shared a clip of Darkseid from Zack Snyder’s Justice League and wrote: “I respect it. Still think it would’ve been better to just replace it with this scene tho. But thank you for listening.”

The clip’s removal does raise the question: which version of Justice League is considered canon in the DCEU, if any at all? Warner Bros. is currently trying to find its own Kevin Feige figure, so it’s entirely possible Black Adam will be the first step in a new direction into a rebooted cinematic universe.

Black Adam will hit cinemas on October 21.