After seven seasons and 84 episodes, Showtime series Billions has drawn to a close. So how did Chuck Rhoades and Bobby Axelrod’s longtime rivalry end?

Billions has been a blast. The show – which kicked off in 2016 – revolved around billionaire hedge fund manager Axe trying to make even more money, by any means necessary. And the efforts of United States Attorney Rhoades to bring him down, also by any means.

Damian Lewis played Bobby, Paul Giamatti played Chuck, and much of the show’s viewing pleasure emerged from watching the two of them go toe-to-toe.

Article continues after ad

But all good things must come to a close, and as one character states during the climax, “Endings are tough. Someone always ends up unsatisfied.” So what happened in the finale, and did Billions succeed or fail? Read on to find out, but beware of SPOILERS AHEAD.

Article continues after ad

Billions ending explained

The Billions ending was deeply satisfying, featuring several twists and turns, as well as pay-offs for multiple characters and storylines that were set-up across the final series.

The overarching plot of Season 7 has focused on efforts to prevent Mike Prince becoming President, for fear of what he’d do if he had his finger near the button. And both friends and enemies collaborated to end his candidacy in Episode 12.

Article continues after ad

Via a flashback to eight weeks previous, we learn that Kate Sinclair has joined the effort to bring Prince down. While another flashback reveals that Philip Charyn is also part of the team, meaning his inner circle has been betraying him for months.

Article continues after ad

Defeating Mike Prince

The scheme is then put into play. While Mike is visiting the President, his phone is confiscated, meaning he goes dark. While he has no access to the outside world, Chuck’s office investigates several major gas companies for price-fixing. Then leaks their efforts.

Article continues after ad

This has a devastating affect on Prince’s portfolio, with the “risk algorithm” that he’s now using plunging his accounts into negative equity. Which has an equally devastating affect on his proposed Presidency, as a poor candidate is no longer a viable candidate.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Via a stand-off in his office, Prince learns exactly who has been colluding, and that his proposed VP Nancy Dunlop would instead be running for President without him.

Article continues after ad

Following some back-and-forth with Axe – during which Bobby is able spit the phrase “This is what it’s like to lose” back in Mike’s face – Prince leaves the building while warning that America is built on second acts.

Article continues after ad

The Handshake

Axelrod isn’t done there, however. Due to a secret account called the ‘Admirals Fund’ (also the name of the episode) Bobby reveals that he has made all his former employees rich. And having assumed the lease on his old office, he re-employs the staff of Axe Capital.

However, not everyone takes him up on that offer. Wendy exits to work in mental health, while Taylor leaves to run the Taylor Mason Foundation. But they all depart on good terms, just as Axe orders the rest of his team to “make some f**king money!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Meaning that while claiming to be changed, Axelrod will doubtless go back to his old ways. But Chuck really does seem to be a new man. He respects Bobby now, and maybe even likes him, though as the pair shake hands, he warns that he’ll be watching him.

Rhoades Jr also receives a compliment from Rhoades Sr, and the fact that his father is finally proud of him – and finally says it – seems to lift a weight off his shoulders. The episode, the season, and the series then ends not with drama in a boardroom, but with a content Chuck Rhoades smiling and laughing while enjoying a dinner with Wendy and his kids.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more TV coverage, head here.