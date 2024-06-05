Billie Eilish fans confused by “random” appearance on Korean TV show

One of South Korea’s most popular TV series, You Quiz on the Block, is getting a special guest appearance by Billie Eilish and fans have no idea why.

TvN’s You Quiz on the Block is a variety series hosted by comedian Yoo Jae-suk that almost everyone in Korea recognizes. Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho interview some of the most well-recognized actors and celebrities from K-drama stars to international interviews like Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet for Dune 2.

You Quiz on the Block was reported by a Naver article to bring on Billie Eilish as a guest and has prompted many to be a bit confused. Many even call it “random” and not the typical style of guest the series is known for.

“This is so random what,” said one fan on X/Twitter. Another commented, “I love how nobody knows what the hell this is.”

Another agreed that Eilish’s guest appearance is out of left field saying, “This is so wild…never would’ve even dreamed this would happen.”

Many have commented that they have no idea what You Quiz on the Block is about or have never seen it before. With Eilish’s appearance, they are willing to tune in and see what comes out of it.

“No idea what that is we will only be tuning in for Billie,” said one fan. Another also commented, “Idk what that is but Billie boutta eat I’m cryin.”

Award-winning K-Pop columnist Jeff Benjamin showed his excitement over Eilish’s first introduction to Korean entertainment and said, “Omg !!!! This is a HUGE platform in Korea with the top host/comedian in Yoo Jaesuk. She’s going to have the whole country watching her and fall for her even more.”

According to the article, Eilish will visit South Korea as part of her promotion for her new album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT and will film You Quiz on the Block in June.

Yoo Quiz on the Block airs its interviews and segments on its YouTube channel. In the meantime, you can check out what K-drama to watch this month and the most anticipated K-dramas.