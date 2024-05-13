One Big Bang Theory scene “hits harder” after George’s death

After George’s devastating death in Young Sheldon, fans have been revisiting a specific scene in The Big Bang Theory — and they say it “hits much harder” than before.

Everyone knew George’s death from the outset of Young Sheldon. As explained by Jim Parson’s grown-up version of the character, he died when he was 14… but nobody — not even the show’s creator — was prepared for how much the world would fall in love with him.

In Season 7 Episode 12, the Coopers unknowingly said goodbye to George for the first time. Later that day, he had a heart attack and passed away, leaving his family heartbroken; while Missy, Mary, and Meemaw wept, Sheldon sat silent, bruised, and almost vacant.

In Chuck Lorre’s words, his childhood (and life) was deeply disrupted by the loss of his father. But George’s death also robbed him of precious father-son moments in adulthood — and this loss plays out in one of The Big Bang Theory’s most touching scenes.

In Season 7 Episode 9, ‘The Thanksgiving Decoupling’, the gang go to Howard’s mother’s house for dinner. While Howard struggles to connect with his father-in-law Mike, he unexpectedly strikes a connection with Sheldon, who reminisces about a game of football in Dallas on a past Thanksgiving.

Mike tells Sheldon he was so angry at the game that he wanted to shoot the television, and Sheldon admits that his father actually did it. However, Mike then discovers that Sheldon’s dad died when he was a teenager, so Sheldon never had a beer with his dad (apart from the time he tried to give him one for his high school graduation… at the age of 11).

“Well you’re having one with me,” Mike says, cracking the can and giving it to Sheldon, who politely obliges. “To your dad,” he says, and they drink.

The clip was shared on Reddit after the latest episode of Young Sheldon. “This moment with Bernie’s dad brings me to tears every time. I lost my father figure 2 years ago. This is bringing up a lot of stuff for a lot of people,” one user wrote.

“I doubt it will happen but I would love for the show to somehow end with adult Sheldon and George sitting down for a drink, with the actor who played Mike Rostenkowski as the bar tender,” another commented. “This scene hits much harder now,” a third wrote.

“I always appreciate how well behaved Sheldon was in this moment. He didn’t say 1 thing to Ruin it and just went with it,” a fourth commented. “I love that Sheldon appreciated this moment – we know he couldn’t care less for alcohol, but he understood the significance of ‘having a beer with your dad’, and showed respect to Bernie’s dad,” a fifth wrote.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. In the meantime, catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month.