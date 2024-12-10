Big Bang Theory’s Georgie teases “flash-forward” return in Young Sheldon spinoff

Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has been missing some key cameos, but a “flash-forward” from Georgie’s adult self isn’t completely off the cards.

While we’ve seen Meemaw, Mary, Missy, and Dale across the new TV show‘s six episodes – and we know Pastor Jeff will be joining in 2025 – we’re still missing the likes of Sheldon.

There was even talk of Lance Barber joining in a beyond-the-grave appearance in upcoming episodes. Neither Barber nor the show’s creators have ruled anything out, but the Young Sheldon spinoff would need to find a way to make his return worthwhile.

Amazingly, it might be Georgie’s adult self who’s more likely to guest star, with actor Jerry O’Connell stating a “flash-forward” could potentially have legs.

Jerry O’Connell thinks Georgie & Mandy cameo could be possible

In an interview with Bleeding Cool, O’Connell explained: “I’m not a part of their new show. I love the fact that they have that new sitcom. I would love to be part of it, man. Maybe if they have a flash-forward, how funny would it be…

“They’re so they’re incredibly talented. I’m so happy about all their success. It’s great, and I love the fact that The Big Bang [Theory] world keeps up. It’s like a superhero franchise, and they keep coming up with spin-offs. It’s great, like Starfleet!”

While this isn’t something we’re likely to see in the immediate future, it would be something that could work later on. At the moment, we’re watching Georgie at the beginning of his journey becoming Dr. Tire. He’s working at Jim’s shop and he’s a natural – so much so, he’s already taking on a managerial role.

In Episode 6 he proved himself worthy once again, convincing Jim to up his salary. After rescuing a woman with a flat tire on the side of the road, he was invited to attend her church. While there, he managed to convince the reverend to give all the church’s car and van business to him… at an inflated rate.

There’s still a lot of history to cover between the Young Sheldon spinoff and when we meet his adult self in Season 11 of TBBT. Other than not speaking to Sheldon for 10 years and getting divorced (twice), we don’t yet know anything else that happened.

Whether O’Connell comes back to help fill the gaps remains to be seen, but the appetite for Georgie’s story is most certainly there.

All seasons of Young Sheldon are available to stream on Paramount Plus. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 6 is available now.

