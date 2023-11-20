Beverly Hills Cop 4 first look reveals Eddie Murphy’s return

The charismatic Detroit cop returns as Eddie Murphy will reprise his role as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop 4 for Netflix – giving fans a first look at the movie.

The last time fans saw Murphy in his iconic 80s role was in Beverly Hills Cop 3 in 1994. A fourth installment has always been highly talked about by fans, with Murphy having it in development since the mid-1990s under his production company. After decades, the movie is almost ready to hit Netflix for global audiences.

Beverly Hills Cop 4 sees the return of Axel Foley – but this time much older, a Lieutenant, and as a father. The movie centers on Foley learning of the death of a old friend. He returns to Beverly Hills with his daughter and her ex-boyfriend to investigate the corruption of the police force.

With a first-ever look at the fourth installment, Murphy is back in action, and just as attention-grabbing in public as usual.

Eddie Murphy is back as Lieutenant Axel Foley

The first look at Beverly Hills Cop 4 has Foley in the hot seat as he’s being arrested by an officer surrounded by smartphones.

Die-hard fans of the movie franchise will remember how Foley had a knack for the dramatic and causing a bit of ruckus. After all, he was once arrested for public disturbance after being thrown out of a window. In the official first look at the fourth installment, Foley appears to be in an overturned car. With his hands up, he’s possibly being arrested by two officers. Seeing as the movie takes place in 2023, it’s not a surprise that the onlookers are taking photos and likely livestreaming.

According to Empire, Beverly Hills Cop 4 is all about starting where things left off and where Foley is now. Details of the movie include Foley’s criminal defense attorney daughter who whisks him away to California to help with a case.

In true Foley fashion, he’ll cause a problem for Kevin Bacon’s LAPD force and his new partner played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The movie will also see the return of familiar faces, Judge Reinhold as Lt. William “Billy” Rosewood, Paul Reiser as Det. Jeffrey Friedman, John Ashton as Sgt. John Taggart, and Bronson Pinchot as Serge.

Directed by Mark Malloy, the new installment promises just as much action, grit, comedy, and emotion. Get ready to see Murphy back in one of his most iconic action roles. But the actor admitted to People, “It was a hard one. I did Axel Foley when I was in my 20s. I am not in my 20s anymore.”

Beverly Hills Cop 4 is set to premiere on Netflix in 2024. In the meantime, check out our other hubs below:

