Better Call Saul episode title fuels speculation of Breaking Bad characters return

Josh Tyler . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

The upcoming Better Call Saul episode, titled ‘Breaking Bad’ could be a hint at things to come.

Better Call Saul fans have been waiting years to see the show, which serves as a prequel for Breaking Bad Character Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), to finally crossover with the original show.

Back in April, showrunner Vince Gilligan (who was also the creator of Breaking Bad) confirmed that fans would see the return of Breaking Bad characters Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and the legendary Walter White (Bryan Cranston).

With only three episodes remaining in the final season, the pair have not surfaced yet. But fans are getting their hopes up for the upcoming episode.

YouTube: Breaking Bad & Better Call Saul

The third-to-last episode of this season is titled ‘Breaking Bad’, which is giving many fans hope that this will be the episode that Pinkman and White return, according to the AV Club.

Interestingly, as the AV Club also points out, Saul Goodman actually first appeared in Breaking Bad during an episode that was titled ‘Better Call Saul’. It would seem to be quite appropriate if an episode titled ‘Breaking Bad’ now brought the protagonists from that show into the prequel show.

Throughout the run of the show, viewers have gotten not only a look at Goodman’s past, but also his future following the events of Breaking Bad.

But, what is still to be revealed is whether Goodman, who is now living under the alias of Gene Takavic in Nebraska, will be found by the authorities for his involvement in Gus Fring’s drug business.

Although Pinkman and White’s returns would likely not have a direct impact of the story, they would help to fill in the final blank spaces between the end of Better Call Saul and the beginning of Breaking Bad.